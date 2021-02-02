Marilyn Manson Loses Record Contract And TV Show Roles Following Evan Rachel Woods' Abuse Allegations PA Images

Marilyn Manson has been dropped from his record label and axed from two TV shows in the wake of Evan Rachel Woods and four other women’s abuse allegations.

The Westworld actress published her first named statement yesterday, February 1, which has seen multiple accusations of abuse against Manson emerge online.

Advert 10

Following these allegations, Loma Vista Recordings ‘immediately’ dropped Manson, real name Brian Warner, from its label, in addition to American Gods and Creepshow removing him from their casts.

Marilyn Manson PA Images

The firm wrote in a statement: ‘In light of today’s disturbing allegations by Evan Rachel Wood and other women naming Marilyn Manson as their abuser, Loma Vista will cease to further promote his current album effective immediately.’

It added: ‘Due to these concerning developments, we have also decided not to work with Marilyn Manson on any future projects.’

Advert 10

A spokesperson for Starz, the American Gods broadcaster in the US, told Deadline: ‘Due to the allegations made against Marilyn Manson, we have decided to remove his performance from the remaining episode he is in, scheduled to air later this season. Starz stands unequivocally with all victims and survivors of abuse.’

Shudder has pulled Manson’s episode from Creepshow. Manson’s former reps also confirmed: ‘We are not currently on retainer with Marilyn Manson. TCB believes and supports survivors of abuse.’

Shortly after Wood’s Instagram post, similar testimonies circulated from Ashley Walters, Sarah McNeilly, Ashley Lindsay Morgan and Gabriella.

Evan Rachel Wood PA Images

Advert 10

Wood’s statement read: ‘He started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years. I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission. I am done living in fear of retaliation, slander, or blackmail. I am here to expose this dangerous man and call out the many industries that have enabled him, before he ruins any more lives.’

Gabriella wrote: ‘The reason I’m finally sharing this traumatic experience is for my healing and because I’m done being silent. I don’t believe it’s fair for someone to not be held accountable for their horrific actions. I’m not a victim. I’m a survivor.’

McNeilly’s post read: ‘As a result of the way [Manson] treated me, I suffer from mental health issues and PTSD that have affected my personal and professional relationships, self-worth and personal goals. I believe he gets off on ruining people’s lives.’

She added: ‘I stand in support of all that have and all will come forward. I want to see Brian held accountable for his evil.’

Advert 10

Marilyn Manson PA Images

Ashley Lindsay Morgan wrote: ‘I have night terrors, PTSD, anxiety, and mostly crippling OCD. I try to wash constantly to get [Manson] out or off of me… I am coming forward so he will finally stop.’

Manson has denied the accusations, describing them as ‘horrible distortions of reality… my intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners. Regardless of how – and why – others are now choosing to misrepresent the past, that is the truth.’