Marilyn Manson Sued By Former Assistant For Sexual Assault And Harassment

PA Images

Marilyn Manson is being sued by his former assistant, who has made allegations of sexual assault, battery and harassment against him.

In a complaint filed Tuesday, May 18, in the Superior Court of Los Angeles County, Ashley Walters alleged Manson had physically and psychologically abused her while she was under his employment.

Advert 10

Walters has claimed she would regularly be the target of Manson’s cocaine-fuelled outbursts, with the alleged harassment beginning during her first face-to-face meeting with Manson in May 2010.

PA Images

According to documents obtained by The Cut, Manson had been the one to reach out to Walters via MySpace, leading to phone conversations and Manson suggesting they might collaborate together.

Walters, who at this point was a 26-year-old aspiring photographer, visited Manson’s West Hollywood home to discuss art, as well as the aforementioned potential collaboration.

Advert 10

While at his home, Manson allegedly asked Walters to remove her top and pinned her down on a bed. He also allegedly tried to kiss Walters before proceeding to bite ‘her ear while grabbing her hand and placing it in his underwear’.

After Manson broke off his relationship with Game of Thrones actor Esme Bianco in June 2011, Bianco allegedly told Walters to get herself out of his house as she believed he ‘would be dangerous’. Bianco is also suing Manson, having accused him of sexual assault.

Walters has alleged that Manson became angry after discovering she’d been spending time with Bianco, and temporarily fired her.

PA Images

Advert 10

During her time as Manson’s employee, Walters has alleged that she was forced to work for 48 hours straight, a shift that included standing on a chair for 12 hours without moving while taking photographs of him.

According to the documents, Manson ‘frequently destroyed furniture, electronics, and other fixtures in his home during fits of rage’. He also ‘intentionally created an atmosphere that was isolating and began refusing to allow Walters to visit family on most holidays or take any time off’.

The lawsuit details some disturbing alleged behaviour, including that Manson ‘commonly offered Walters up to his influential industry friends and associates’. For example, at an awards show in September 2010, Manson allegedly ‘pushed Walters onto the lap of an actor and bragged that he could ‘have her’.’

PA Images

Advert 10

Manson allegedly even boasted to Walters about having previously gotten away with rape, and also told her that he wanted to kill women that he was involved with.

Although Manson eventually fired Walters permanently in October 2011, he allegedly continued to subject her to physical and verbal threats. A member of his team told The Cut Manson ‘vehemently denied any accusations of assault’.

If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact the Rape Crisis England and Wales helpline on 0808 802 9999 between 12pm–2.30pm and 7pm– 9.30pm every day. Alternatively, you can contact Victim Support free on 08 08 16 89 111 available 24/7, every day of the year, including Christmas.