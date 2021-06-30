Marilyn Manson Sued For Sexual Assault By Fourth Woman

PA Images

Marilyn Manson has denied allegations of sexual assault after being sued by a woman who is one of a number to come forward about the singer in recent months.

Model Ashley Morgan Smithline has filed a lawsuit against Manson for sexual assault, sexual battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress and false imprisonment, claiming the 52-year-old developed an ‘obsession’ with her after first getting in contact via social media in 2010.

Smithline alleged that Manson said he wanted to cast the model in an upcoming film before describing her as ‘the perfect girl for him.’

In court documents cited by TMZ, Smithline claimed Manson flew her to Los Angeles in November 2010, after which the pair entered into a consensual sexual relationship.

Smithline alleged Manson asked her to move into his apartment, but that things turned violent within days, claiming she ‘awoke from unconsciousness with her ankles and wrists tied together behind her back and [Manson] sexually penetrating her.’

The model claimed to have told the singer to stop multiple times, but that he told her to shut up and squeezed her ribcage so hard she became injured. Manson is also accused of causing injuries to her vagina, and on another occasion breaking Smithline’s nose during forced sex.

Another sexual assault is said to have taken place in the same month as the first, when Manson allegedly choked Smithline and forced her onto a bed, when he ‘grabbed a knife next to the bed and began cutting [her] shoulder, inner arm, and stomach.’ Smithline claims she went into shock as a result of the injuries and that she still has scars from the cuts.

Manson and Smithline are said to have continued dating until January 2013, with Manson allegedly frequently threatening the model’s life, confining her to dark spaces, physically abusing her, calling her anti-Semitic names and implementing torture tactics to maintain control over her.

A spokesperson for Manson has hit back at the allegations, claiming the singer has not seen Smithline since 2010.

In a statement to TMZ, they commented: ‘We strongly deny Ms. Smithline’s claims. There are so many falsehoods within her claims that we wouldn’t know where to begin to answer them. This relationship, to the limited extent it was a relationship, lasted less than a week in 2010.’

Smithline’s claims come after allegations against Manson from Game Of Thrones actor Esme Bianco and actor Evan Rachel Wood.

If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact the Rape Crisis England and Wales helpline on 0808 802 9999 between 12pm–2.30pm and 7pm– 9.30pm every day. Alternatively, you can contact Victim Support free on 08 08 16 89 111 available 24/7, every day of the year, including Christmas.

