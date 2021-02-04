Marilyn Manson's Ex-Wife Dita Von Teese Breaks Silence On Abuse Allegations PA Images

Dita Von Teese has responded to the abuse allegations against her ex-husband Marilyn Manson.

Earlier this week, Westworld star Evan Rachel Wood named Manson for the first time, having earlier testified regarding an abusive relationship, leading to four other women coming forward with similar allegations, citing long-term psychological impacts like PTSD and night terrors.

Advert 10

The fallout for Manson has been immediate, having been dropped from his record label, talent agency and two TV shows, with other industry figures continuing to rebuke him. His ex-wife has now published a statement commenting on the allegations.

Dita Von Teese and Marilyn Manson PA Images

Von Teese, who was married to the artist between 2005 and 2006, posted a message to Instagram that read, ‘I have been processing the news that broke Monday regarding Marilyn Manson. To those who have expressed your concerns of my well-being, I appreciate your kindness.’

She continued, ‘Please know that the details made public do not match my personal experience during our seven years together as a couple. Had they, I would not have married him in December 2005. I left 12 months later due to infidelity and drug abuse.’

Advert 10

Marilyn Manson and Dita Von Teese PA Images

Von Teese added, ‘Abuse of any kind has no place in any relationship. I urge those of you who have incurred abuse to take steps to heal and the strength to fully realise yourself. This is my sole statement on this matter. Thank you for respecting this request.’

Manson has officially denied the allegations published by Wood, Gabriella, Ashley Walters, Ashley Lindsay Morgan and Sarah McNeilly, writing, ‘These recent claims about me are horrible distortions of reality. My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners.’

As allegations circulated online, Limp Bizkit guitarist Wes Borland, who’d earlier played with Manson, said, ‘He’s not a great guy… and every single thing that people have said about him is f*cking true.’

Advert 10

Marilyn Manson PA Images

Speaking to Space Zebra Live on Twitch, he said, ‘So relax about the allegations towards the women. Like when people say these women are coming after him right now… f*ck off, they are speaking the truth.’

He continued, ‘I’m sorry to everyone on this podcast right now who doesn’t like this. But that guy, he’s amazingly talented, but he’s f*cked up and he needs to be put in check, and he needs to get sober and he needs to come to terms with his demons.’

Borland added, ‘He is a bad f*cking guy, and I was there when he was with Evan Rachel Wood. I was at his house. It’s not f*cking cool, and that’s all I’m gonna say about it.’

Advert 10