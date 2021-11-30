Marilyn Manson’s Home Raided Amid Sex Abuse Investigation
Marilyn Manson’s home has been raided as the sexual assault investigation against him continues.
An LA County Sheriff source said that the address, which is affiliated with Manson, was subject to a search warrant on November 29.
Manson – real name Brian Warner – is being investigated after a string of allegations were made against him.
Among several allegations of sexual assault, physical and emotional abuse and rape, it has also been alleged that Manson would lock his girlfriends in a small cell for perceived minor transgressions, as reported by Rolling Stone.
Jay Ellwanger, the lawyer representing two of Manson’s accusers – Esme Bianco and Ashley Morgan Smithline – told Rolling Stone his clients supported the search warrant.
He said:
My clients continue to fully support the LASD in its ongoing investigation and applaud this latest step towards making sure Brian Warner is held to account.
Smithline, who is suing Manson for sexual assault, told Rolling Stone that she was forced to stay in small spaces during her relationship with him.
She said:
At first, he made it sound cool. Then, he made it sound very punitive. Even if I was screaming, no one would hear me.
[…] First you fight, and he enjoys the struggle. I learned to not fight it, because that was giving him what he wanted. I just went somewhere else in my head.
Following this, many more women have come forward with claims against Manson, four of whom have filed a lawsuit against him.
The singer’s former assistant, Ashley Walters, is suing Manson for sexual assault, among other charges, and claims the singer liked telling people about the cell. He would reportedly talk about the cell, which was around ‘the size of a department-store dressing room’ in a ‘joking, bragging tone’.
Another former assistant, Ryan Brown, has denied seeing any women locked inside the cell. However, he did describe the cell, also known as the ‘Bad Girls Room’, as an open secret. Speaking of the cell’s name, Brown said ‘it was common knowledge that’s what everybody had called it’.
As per Manson’s attorney, the singer ‘vehemently denies any and all claims of sexual assault or abuse of anyone’.
If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact the Rape Crisis England and Wales helpline on 0808 802 9999 between 12pm–2.30pm and 7pm– 9.30pm every day. Alternatively, you can contact Victim Support free on 08 08 16 89 111 available 24/7, every day of the year, including Christmas
