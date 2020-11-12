Marilyn Manson’s Team Responds To Evan Rachel Wood’s Abuse Allegations

Personal testimony is just that, and we think it’s inappropriate to comment on that.

You then go on to talk about Manson being accused of ‘terrible things’ by unnamed ‘critics’ but offer no guidance on who these critics are and what these things are, so it’s not possible to comment.

You then mention Mickey Rourke. It is my understanding that Evan Rachel Wood dated multiple people around the time she was dating Manson. Basic internet research will give you a host of other names that have not come up in any of our discussions.