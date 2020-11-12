Marilyn Manson’s Team Responds To Evan Rachel Wood’s Abuse Allegations
Marilyn Manson’s team has responded to questions about his former relationship with actor Evan Rachel Wood following her recent testimony about an abusive ex-partner.
In April 2019, Wood gave videotaped testimony before the California Senate Public Safety Committee as part of a hearing for the establishment of the Phoenix Act.
This act, which has been successfully passed in California, extends the statute of limitations on domestic violence felonies from three years up to five years. During the hearing, Wood testified about an abusive partner she had been with for several years, after having met him in her late teens.
Although Wood did not specify who the man in question was, she had previously given a similar testimony regarding an abusive relationship before a House Judiciary Subcommittee back in February 2018, as reported by the NME.
Manson and Wood began their relationship in 2007, and got engaged in January 2010. The engagement was called off just months later, in August 2010.
During a September interview with Metal Hammer, Manson reportedly hung up on the interviewer after they began asking questions about Wood’s testimony.
This included questions about comments he had made during a 2009 interview with Spin magazine where he stated that he had ‘fantasies every day about smashing [Wood’s] skull in with a sledgehammer’.
According to Metal Hammer, the publication had wanted Manson to address ‘violent, on the record comments’ he had previously made about Wood, enquiring whether or not he regretted such remarks, and how it felt to hear her testimony.
Metal Hammer has stated:
It’s important we clarify that we’re not accusing Marilyn Manson of anything. We just wanted to have a conversation about it. He refused.
However, Manson refrained from answering such questions during the interview, choosing to hang up instead.
His team then reportedly refused to have Manson answer any further questions, however they have since provided a statement addressing the Wood controversy.
In a lengthy statement published in a subsequent Metal Hammer article, Manson’s team said:
Personal testimony is just that, and we think it’s inappropriate to comment on that.
You then go on to talk about Manson being accused of ‘terrible things’ by unnamed ‘critics’ but offer no guidance on who these critics are and what these things are, so it’s not possible to comment.
You then mention Mickey Rourke. It is my understanding that Evan Rachel Wood dated multiple people around the time she was dating Manson. Basic internet research will give you a host of other names that have not come up in any of our discussions.
The statement went on to label Metal Hammer’s ‘confusion around the timeline’ ‘extremely worrying’, referencing the fact his comments to Spin magazine were made in 2009.
It continued:
The comments in Spin where Manson had a fantasy of using a sledgehammer on Evan and he cut himself 158 times was obviously a theatrical rock star interview promoting a new record, and not a factual account. The fact that Evan and Manson got engaged six months after this interview would indicate that no one took this story literally.
You go on to talk about Manson commenting on sexual harassment, Me Too and specifically the experiences of his ex partner Rose McGowan. These are all issues that Manson has publicly addressed and are available online. Please see Channel 4 interview from 15th December 2017.
The statement went on to say there would be ‘no further comment on specific songs’:
Manson has never shied away from public comment – equally he does not have to make the same comment twice.
There will be no further comment on specific songs. Your journalist had the opportunity to ask Manson about his music – one of only two interviews granted in the UK – and he chose not to. Trying to weave one section of one song from an artist with a 30 plus year career to fit a narrative is both disingenuous and troublesome.
You mention Manson’s ex fiancée Rose McGowan in your questions. Rose is one of the bravest and most outspoken figureheads of the Me Too movement. Manson remains friends with McGowan and she talks very fondly of their three a half years together. There are multiple sources worldwide. I link to a Washington Post article on McGowan’s memoir Brave.
The statement concludes:
You fail to mention Manson’s ex-wife Dita Von Teese, who remains good friends with Manson. Quoting from a Female First article published in 2018, ‘Dita admits she has been “lucky” to avoid any abusive episodes in the entertainment industry in her career’.
There are also numerous articles over multiple years where Evan Rachel Wood speaks very positively about her relationship with Manson. In NetAPorters.com’s The Edit: “I wouldn’t trade any of [our relationship],” Wood told the mag. “I appreciate everything he taught me. I just don’t think we were right for each other.”
Finally you talk about death threats. Manson knows all about those – he has had many. He has spent his career being blamed for everything from Columbine to teenage suicide. Unfortunately, we live in a time where people believe what they read on the Internet, and feel free to say what they want with no actual evidence.
The effects can be catastrophic and promoting non fact based information is wholly irresponsible. All we can try and do, as the media and individuals, is to use facts and truth and not hide behind gossip and conjecture to further our own agendas.
The complete interview with Marilyn Manson will be featured in issue 342 of Metal Hammer, available from Thursday, November 12.
If you are experiencing domestic violence, please know that you are not alone. You can talk in confidence 24 hours a day to the national domestic violence helpline Refuge on 0808 2000 247.
Topics: Music, domestic abuse