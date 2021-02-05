Marjorie Taylor Greene Blames Facebook For QAnon Beliefs Before Being Kicked Off House Committees PA Images

Marjorie Taylor Greene blamed Facebook for her QAnon beliefs before the House booted her off two committees.

The controversial Georgia congresswoman was voted off the House Education and Labor Committee and Budget Committee, with 11 Republicans joining 219 Democrats in backing the move ‘in light of conduct she has exhibited’.

It comes after a storm of criticism aimed at Greene in the wake of resurfaced comments about the QAnon conspiracy theory and endorsing violence against earlier Democrats.

Greene started by saying she’d been ‘seeing things in the news that didn’t make sense to me… I started looking up things on the internet, asking questions like most people do every day, use Google. And I stumbled across something, and this is something at the end of 2017, called QAnon’.

The 46-year-old added, ‘If it weren’t for the Facebook posts and comments that I liked in 2018, I wouldn’t be standing here today and you couldn’t point a finger and accuse me of anything wrong.’

While not taking much responsibility for her previous comments, as well as interacting with prolific spreaders of QAnon, she took aim at the ‘mainstream media’ and claimed the actions being taken against her were examples of ‘cancel culture’.

Pointing the finger at Facebook, she said, ‘The problem with that is though is I was allowed to believe things that weren’t true, and I would ask questions about them and talk about them, and that is absolutely what I regret.’

Seeming to address earlier dubious statements, such as agreeing with the claim that the Parkland shooting was a ‘false flag’ operation, Greene said she believes ‘9/11 absolutely happened’ and ‘school shootings are absolutely real and every child that is lost, those families mourn it’.

Greene also said she stopped believing in QAnon after finding ‘misinformation, lies and things that weren’t true’, adding, ‘These were words of the past, and these things do not represent me. They do not represent my district, and they do not represent my values.’

Marjorie Greene PA Images

As per CNN, a spokesperson for House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said, ‘Past comments from and endorsed by Marjorie Taylor Greene on school shootings, political violence, and anti-Semitic conspiracy theories do not represent the values or beliefs of the House Republican Conference.’

He added, ‘I condemn those comments unequivocally. I condemned them in the past. I continue to condemn them today. This House condemned QAnon last Congress and continues to do so today.’

Prior to the vote, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said, ‘Particularly disturbing is [the GOP’s] eagerness to reward a QAnon adherent, a 9/11 truther, a harasser of child survivors of school shootings and to give them valued committee positions, including, who could imagine they would put such a person on the education committee.’