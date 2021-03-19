Marjorie Taylor Greene Claims Twitter Purposely Blocked Her As Democrats Move To Kick Her Out Of Congress

PA Images

Marjorie Taylor Greene is back tweeting after her Twitter account was suspended for 12 hours.

Earlier today, Greene alleged that Twitter had suspended her purpose, despite the platform releasing a statement to say that it was done in ‘error’.

Tagging Twitter CEO, Jack Dorsey in a tweet, she wrote: ‘I was just told @Twitter suspended me for 12 hrs in “error,” on the same day Dems introduced a resolution to expel me from Congress.’

‘What a coincidence? Twitter’s little error wasn’t resolved until after 12 hrs. @jack which employee made the “error?” Reply to my email, Jack,’ she wrote.

In a statement to CNBC News, Twitter said it uses a ‘combination of technology and human review to enforce rules across its service’.

‘In this case, our automated systems took enforcement action on the account referenced in error. This action has been reversed, and access to the account has been reinstated,’ the compny said.

Earlier today, a group of Democrats introduced a formal resolution to expel Greene from Congress, arguing that she advocates ‘violence against our peers, the Speaker and our government’.

The controversial congresswoman has come under fire in recent months for liking social media posts about inflicting violence on Democrat party members. She also deemed the mass shooting at a school in Parkland, Florida a ‘false flag’.

‘I take no joy in introducing this resolution, but any member who cites political violence and threatens our lives must be expelled,’ Democratic represenative Jimmy Gomez said while introducing the resolution today, CNN reports.

‘I believe some of my Republican colleagues, and one in particular, wish harmed upon this legislative body. I’m not saying this for shock value. It’s the conclusion I drew after a member of Congress advocated violence against our peers, the speaker and our government,’ he added.

So far, 72 Democrat members have supported the resolution.