Marjorie Taylor Greene Filmed Calling Parkland Shooting Survivor A ‘Dog’ And ‘Idiot’
Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene mocked and harassed a survivor of the Parkland school shooting, new video footage has shown.
In a now-deleted recording obtained by NBC News, Greene can be heard boasting about her encounter with David Hogg, who was a teenager at the time, referring to him as a ‘dog’ and an ‘idiot’.
The video is reportedly from a 2019 interview with Georgia Gun Owners Inc, and shows her claiming that Hogg ‘only talks when he is scripted’ and that he is ‘like a dog. He’s completely trained.’ Greene also went on to imply that Hogg was only campaigning for gun control legislation because he was being paid to do so.
She said:
I confronted David Hogg twice, and he ran away from me.
I’m looking at this idiot David Hogg leading these girls who are clueless, absolutely clueless, into giving up the greatest thing that protects them, and as an American woman, I know that…no one’s covering my story. I want my Second Amendment, but none of you people are covering my voice…you’re only covering their voice because they’re paid for.
The comments come a few days after video footage emerged of Greene harassing Hogg and other shooting survivors during a visit to the US Capitol to discuss gun control legislation. Greene told NBC News that she had been ‘going from office to office in the Senate to oppose the radical gun control agenda that David Hogg was pushing.’
Responding to the new video on Twitter, Hogg, now 20, joked ‘TF?? Why is she so obsessed with me?’ adding ‘to be honest it’s kind of creepy for someone to be that obsessed with an 18-year-old.’ He went on to call for Greene to be expelled from the House of Representatives, telling NBC in a statement that ‘for the sake of the future of our country, she must be removed from Congress.’
Earlier this week Greene was forced to walk back earlier support she had given to conspiracy theorists suggesting that the Parkland school shooting, in which 17 people were killed, was a ‘false flag’ attack. In 2018, Greene commented ‘this is all true’ on a social media post claiming that the Parkland and the Sandy Hook shootings were staged.
In a statement given on Monday, February 1, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said that Greene was ‘not living in reality’, while Senator Mitt Romney told reporters that the Republican part should ‘make it very clear that she does not represent us in any way.’
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Most Read StoriesMost Read
Topics: News, Conspiracy Theories, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Now, Republican Party