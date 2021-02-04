Marjorie Taylor Greene Gets Standing Ovation At Closed-Door GOP Meeting
After a series of revelations that Marjorie Taylor Greene has been part of anti-Semitic and racist comments as well as conspiracy theories, the member of Congress reportedly managed to get a standing ovation from fellow Republicans.
Marjorie Taylor Greene was sworn in as a member of Congress at the start of the year, but the Georgian representative has been criticised for her actions and comments that have since surfaced. Greene has promoted violence against the Democrats, supported conspiracy theories and harassed school shooting survivors. As a result, there has been a push to remove the Congresswoman from office.
Despite calls for her removal, Greene reportedly managed to get a standing ovation at a closed-door conference among House Republicans on Wednesday, February 3, after claiming she was being curious about QAnon and was learning more about social media. It has also been reported that the Congresswoman made some anti-Democratic comments.
The standing ovation from fellow Republicans comes shortly after House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy claimed that no action would be taken against Greene, The Hill reports.
Previously, McCarthy released a statement about the situation with Greene:
Past comments from and endorsed by Marjorie Taylor Greene on school shootings, political violence, and anti-Semitic conspiracy theories do not represent the values or beliefs of the House Republican Conference. I condemn those comments unequivocally. I condemned them in the past. I continue to condemn them today. This House condemned QAnon last Congress and continues to do so today.
The lack of action from McCarthy has drawn severe criticism from other members of the House.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has said:
After several conversations and literally running away from reporters, Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (Q-CA) made clear that he is refusing to take action against conspiracy theorist Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene. As a result, the House will continue with a vote to strip Greene of her seat on the esteemed House Committee on Education & Labor and House Committee on Budget.
McCarthy’s failure to lead his party effectively hands the keys over to Greene – an anti-Semite, QAnon adherent and 9/11 Truther.
McCarthy’s cowardly refusal to deal with Greene breaks with calls from Senator Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, Rep. Adam Kinzinger, the Republican Jewish Coalition and several prominent members of the party to take action against Greene.
Pelosi’s statement also replaced McCarthy’s ‘R’ designation with a ‘Q’.
The full House will vote on whether to remove Greene from her position of House Education and Labour Committee and the House Budget Committee today, February 4.
