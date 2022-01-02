Marjorie Taylor Greene Permanently Banned From Twitter

Alamy/Twitter

Marjorie Taylor Greene, the controversial right-wing politician and Republican congresswoman, was permanently banned from Twitter today, January 2.

Greene, from Georgia, has had her accounts frozen in the past after she tweeted a number of falsehoods and misinformation regarding the Covid-19 vaccines and the pandemic.

Now, the social media site has decided to ban her from the platform indefinitely.

The permanent ban is due to further violations of Twitter’s guidelines on misinformation.

A spokesperson for the social media giant told The Independent:

We permanently suspended the account you referenced (@mtgreenee) for repeated violations of our Covid-19 misinformation policy. We’ve been clear that, per our strike system for this policy, we will permanently suspend accounts for repeated violations of the policy.

Screenshots taken of her account before its closure reportedly show Greene falsely claiming the federal government was disregarding ‘extremely high amounts of Covid vaccine deaths’, apparently citing data from the Food and Drug Administration’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS).

However, this is a conspiracy that has been debunked numerous times. The VAERS system relies on unverified submissions from the general public; as the information is publicly available, the data is open to misinterpretation and has been used to amplify misinformation surrounding Covid-19, according to The Conversation.

In response to her ban from Twitter, Greene took to Telegram – a platform favoured by the right wing – to write: ‘[Rep] Maxine Waters can go to the streets and threaten violence on Twitter, [Vice President] Kamala [Harris] and [Rep] Ilhan [Omar] can bail out Black Lives Matter terrorists on Twitter, CNN and the rest of the Democrat Propaganda Media can spread Russia collusion lies, and just yesterday the Chief spokesman for terrorist IRGC can tweet mourning Soleimani, but I get suspended for tweeting VAERS statistics.’

Greene can still access Twitter through an official account for her congressional office. However, this account is mostly run by staff. If Greene continues to violate Twitter’s misinformation policies, it could also suspend this account.

The congresswoman has previously been banned from Twitter for falsely claiming vaccines were ‘failing’ to stop the virus and saying the FDA ‘should not approve’ the vaccines in August 2021. She also received a ban in January 2021 after sharing misinformation about US Senate runoffs in Georgia, which were won by Democrats.