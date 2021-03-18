Marjorie Taylor Greene Shares Transphobic Tweet While Ignoring Mass Shooting In Her Own State

PA Images

After a mass shooting in her own state of Georgia, Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene choose to share a transphobic tweet instead.

Robert Aaron Long has been charged with the murders of eight people – six of whom are Asian women, alongside a white man and woman – across three massage parlours in Atlanta. After he was apprehended, police suspected the 21-year-old may have been on his way to Florida to ‘carry out additional shootings’.

Greene, who represents Georgia’s 14th congressional district, hasn’t paid any attention to the killings on social media, focusing her platform on campaigning against trans rights.

Among other tweets, Greene took aim at the Equal Rights Amendment, tweeting, ‘Again Democrats want to violate girls and women’s rights by destroying God’s creation, male and female. Putting biological men in women’s prisons, abuse shelters and extending them rights does NOT help biological women and girls who have been through hell.’

She added, ‘This bill did not go through the Judiciary committee that it was assigned just like [Victims of Crime Act]. Dems want to ram everything through to achieve the passage of their woke progressive agenda with a simple voice vote. Roll Call for 435 members! And then a NO vote!’

On a separate tweet from her official congressional account, Greene wrote, ‘The best defense for a woman who is a victim of violence is a gun. Democrats REFUSED to support amendments to [Violence Against Women Act] that would help women train and arm themselves against their abusers.’

She has yet to publish any statement concerning the mass shooting. One user wrote, ‘You say you care about girls and women, yet I see no mention from you of the seven women who were gunned down in Georgia last night by a young man, either as a result of his misogyny or his racism or an intersection of the two. Not a word of condemnation or condolence. Appalling.’

Another wrote, ‘It’s been more than 24 hours since eight Georgia residents were gunned down and murdered. Why hasn’t Marjorie Taylor Greene said a f*cking word about it?’

Meanwhile, Captain Jay Baker of the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office sparked outrage online after saying Long had a ‘bad day’ when the shootings took place.

As per The Guardian, he said, ‘They got that impression that yes, he understood the gravity of it. He was pretty much fed up, and kind of at [the] end of his rope, and yesterday was a really bad day for him and this is what he did.’

It was immediately criticised online, with one headline from satirical media outlet The Onion gaining much attention: ‘Sympathetic Police Know What It’s Like To Have A Bad Day And Kill 8 People.’

