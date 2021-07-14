Marjorie Taylor Greene Sparks Outrage After Calling Caitlyn Jenner A ‘Man In A Dress’

PA Images

Marjorie Taylor Greene has come under fire after misgendering Caitlyn Jenner during a Twitter spat with the reality star.

The controversial US Congresswoman made the transphobic comment in a tweet attacking Jenner’s run for governor in California, describing her as ‘a man in a dress’.

Greene urged Republicans not to vote for Jenner, describing her as a ‘NEVER Trumper’ and accusing her supporters of ‘playing the left’s stupid identity politics game’.

The Trump loyalist added that supporting socially liberal conservative candidates like Jenner ‘sells out our faith, family, and freedoms’ and that ‘CA Patriots worked too hard & deserve better’.

Jenner has since responded, referring to a lawsuit settled by Greene with an LA-based political donor group earlier this year that stops Greene blocking anyone from her social media accounts while in office. Under the terms of the settlement, Greene agreed to pay $10,000 in legal fees to MeidasTouch, who said in a statement they would be donating the money to organisations campaigning for gun reform.

‘Tough talk coming from someone who backed down to the woke mob and settled out of court with a Twitter troll,’ Jenner wrote, adding, ‘Now your money is being used to take guns away from law abiding Americans.’

Under the terms of the settlement, which was agreed in March, Greene is barred from blocking anyone from her Twitter account and other social media pages while she is in office. The lawsuit was brought by MeidasTouch co-founder Ben Meiselas, a lawyer and liberal legal activist best known for representing Colin Kaepernick.

In a tweet last night, Meiselas referenced his role in the spat, writing ‘How is it actually real life to wake up and read about how Caitlyn Jenner is mocking Marjorie Taylor Greene for settling the federal case we at MeidasTouch filed and donating Marjorie’s money to groups that support common sense gun reform. I had to pinch myself.’

Greene has an extensive record of transphobia during her six months in office, having previously hung a sign outside her Capitol building office that read, ‘There are TWO genders: Male & Female. Trust The Science!’

Greene also spoke out against the Equality Act, which would extend civil rights protections to LGBTQ+ people, calling the bill ‘an attack on God’s creation,’ The Guardian reports.

Jenner herself has faced criticism for not supporting equal rights for trans and other LGBTQ+ people. She’s previously said she does not support equal marriage, and earlier this year launched her run for California governor by telling Sean Hannity she did not believe trans women should be allowed to compete in women’s sport.

