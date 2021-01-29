unilad
Marjorie Taylor Greene Claimed California Wildfire Started By ‘Jewish Space Laser’

by : Emily Brown on : 29 Jan 2021 08:28
Marjorie Taylor Greene Spread Conspiracy Theory That 'Space Laser' Started California WildfireMarjorie Taylor Greene Spread Conspiracy Theory That 'Space Laser' Started California WildfirePA Images

Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is facing fresh criticism for a 2018 Facebook post in which she claimed a horrific California wildfire was sparked by a laser from space.

But somehow climate change is considered a stretch?

The Camp Fire began on November 8, 2018 and has been described as ‘the deadliest and most destructive fire in California history’, destroying a total of 153,336 acres and killing 85 people.

California Camp FireCalifornia Camp FirePA Images

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection determined that the fire had been caused ‘by electrical transmission lines owned and operated by Pacific Gas and Electricity (PG&E) located in the Pulga area’, though scientists have noted that climate change has contributed to increasing and more devastating fires in places like California.

Less than 10 days after the fire began, and two years before she was elected to Congress, Greene took to Facebook to suggest the fire was caused by a beam from ‘space solar generators.’

The post is no long available, but a screenshot obtained by Media Matters sees Greene claim there are ‘too many coincidences to ignore’ regarding the fire. She alleged that the fire had been orchestrated by California politicians such as then-California Gov. Jerry Brown and wealthy Jewish bankers in order to clear a path for a high-speed railway.

Greene wrote, in part: ‘oddly there are all these people who have said they saw what looked like lasers or blue beams of light causing the fires.’

She continued:

If they are beaming the suns energy back to Earth, I’m sure they wouldn’t ever miss a transmitter receiving station right??!! I mean mistakes are never made when anything new is invented. What would that look like anyway? A laser beam or light beam coming down to Earth I guess.

Could that cause a fire? Hmmm, I don’t know. I hope not! That wouldn’t look so good for PG&E, Rothschild Inc, Solaren or Jerry Brown who sure does seem fond of PG&E.

The reference to ‘Rothschild’ links to anti-Semitic conspiracies dating back to the 19th century which centre on the European Jewish Rothschild family, Business Insider reports. The Rothschilds accumulated some of the largest fortunes at the time and created a banking dynasty, which modern conspiracy theories falsely refer to as a lever of world domination.

Marjorie Taylor Greene Marjorie Taylor Greene PA Images

The post echoes multiple QAnon theories which came about in the wake of the fire, and is not the first instance of Greene pushing wild conspiracy theories. According to Media Matters, the Republican has also made claims about 9/11, the Parkland and Sandy Hook school shootings and the Las Vegas shooting.

She also has a history of pushing anti-Muslim and anti-Semitic remarks.

The scrutiny of Greene’s Facebook post comes after CNN exposed that she had ‘repeatedly indicated support for executing prominent Democratic politicians in 2018 and 2019 before being elected to Congress.’ The Republican has since deleted her old Facebook posts pushing conspiracy theories.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

