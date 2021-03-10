MarjorieTraitorGreene Trends In US As She Works To Delay $1.9 Trillion Stimulus Bill

PA Images

Calls for Marjorie Taylor Greene to be removed from Congress are ramping, with #MarjorieTraitorGreene trending online across the US.

The congresswoman has made several controversial comments in recent months, including calling a Parkland shooting survivor an ‘idiot’ to putting a sign outside her office that reads, ‘There are TWO genders. MALE & FEMALE’ in protest against the Equality Act.

The 46-year-old is also known for being a QAnon supporter and for threatening to file impeachment articles against President Joe Biden.

Now Greene has ruffled Americans’ feathers once again after trying to delay the passing of Biden’s $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan.

The plan aims to accelerate the US’s economic and health recovery in the wake of the ongoing pandemic. As of today, March 10, there have been 527,000 reported COVID deaths in America.

The bill was expected to be passed by the House of Representatives today but Greene had other plans, and called for a vote to adjourn the House in a bid to delay it its final passage. It’s believed today’s adjournment attempt is one of many she’s made in recent days.

Greene described the American Rescue plan as a ‘reckless’ way of spending $1.9 trillion and dubbed it the wrong thing to do.

As per Forbes, she said on the House floor prior to the debate:

$1.9 trillion in spending is reckless, irresponsible, and the wrong thing to do. This Congress is ramming through unbelievable things at a rapid pace… this is a waste of money and a complete waste of time.

Her attempts failed, however, and the vote to adjourn was dismissed. The House went on to debate the bill’s final passage for around two hours. As well as the majority of Democrats, 40 Republicans reportedly opposed Greene’s motion as well.

The bill is now on track to be approved by that chamber and sent to Biden’s desk to be signed into law, according to Forbes.

Following Greene’s failed efforts this morning, people have taken to social media to get the hashtag #MarjorieTraitorGreene trending.

One person tweeted, ‘Seeing #MarjorieTraitorGreene trending warms my heart,’ while someone else wrote, ‘Marjorie Taylor Greene puts the “con” in “Congress”. That’s it. That’s the tweet. #MarjorieTraitorGreene.’

In light of Greene’s so-called ‘theatrics’, Representative David Cicilline has threatened to propose a rule to bar members not serving on committees from proposing motions to adjourn.

This rule would only affect Greene as she was stripped of her committee assignments last month.