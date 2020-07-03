Mark And Patricia McCloskey, Dubbed 'Ken And Karen', Have Pulled Guns Before, Court Records Show CaseyNolen/Twitter/PA

Mark and Patricia McCloskey, the couple dubbed Ken and Karen who pulled out guns on Black Lives Matter protesters, have pulled guns on people before, according to court documents.

The McCloskeys were filmed wielding a long-barrelled gun and a small handgun outside their mansion in St. Louis on Sunday, June 29, as protestors made their way though the town.

The demonstrators were heading to the home of Mayor Lyda Krewson when they were confronted by the couple, who are both in their sixties, who said they were guarding their home in the Central West End neighbourhood.



However, an affidavit of an ongoing case has revealed the McCloskeys, both personal injury lawyers, have threatened the use of weapons to protect their home before, Snopes reports.

According to the legal documents, the couple have been embroiled in a three-year legal battle with Portland Place over a small piece of the property. While the McCloskeys say they own the land, the trustees say it belongs to the neighbourhood.

St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that a judge ruled on Monday, June 29, against motions from both parties to end the case without a trial.

The affidavit says the couple purchased the home in 1988 and have taken several steps in attempting to improve the land that is up for dispute.

It reportedly says the McCloskeys have ‘regularly prohibited all persons, including Portland Place residents, from crossing the Parcel including at least at one point, challenging a resident at gunpoint who refused to heed the McCloskeys’ warnings to stay off such property.’

However, their attorney Albert Watkins said they has ‘touched their weapons’ just twice in the 32 years of living in their home.

Citing the previous incident, he explained that Mrs McCloskey ‘looked down, had a gun and screamed for the person to stay off her property.’

On Monday, the couple are said to have shouted at approximately 300 protesters who were travelling past their house, while waving their guns around, as people in the crowd shouted ‘We’re not even here for you!’

At one point, the pair apparently unknowingly pointed their weapons at each other while facing down the protesters.

After pictures and videos emerged online showing the couple brandishing their weapons, they were quickly branded ‘Karen and Ken’ for their behaviour.