Mark Ruffalo Faces Backlash Following Israel Post Apology

PA Images

Mark Ruffalo is facing backlash after apologising for posts that suggested Israel ‘is committing genocide’.

The 53-year-old Avengers actor has tweeted multiple times about the most recent conflict in Gaza over the past few weeks, showing strong support for Palestine.

In one tweet, Ruffalo urged, ‘Sanctions on South Africa helped free its black people – it’s time for sanctions on Israel to free Palestinians’. In another, he expressed the need for ‘equality and human rights for the Palestinian people to stop the rise of extremism on both sides’.

Now, Ruffalo has apologised for his previous stance, taking to Twitter with the following message:

I have reflected & wanted to apologize for posts during the recent Israel/Hamas fighting that suggested Israel is committing ‘genocide’. It’s not accurate, it’s inflammatory, disrespectful & is being used to justify antisemitism here & abroad. Now is the time to avoid hyperbole.

Some have thanked Ruffalo for reconsidering his position on the issue, noting that it must have taken courage to take a step back and reflect.

However, Ruffalo’s response has also sparked a significant backlash among many of his followers, with some blasting him as ‘spineless’ for changing tack.

One person wrote:

Well done on throwing Palestinians under the bus and for also framing the onslaught as Israel vs Hamas, when it’s been 73 years of this sh*t prior to the existence of a group revolting against Israeli blockade, occupation and apartheid.

Another said:

Booooo have a spine have some integrity. You stand up for the oppressed when it’s fashionable, but then you walk back your statements when it upsets polite society. That’s not using your voice to aid – that’s clout chasing man.

A third person tweeted:

If y’all don’t have the guts to stand by what you say and believe in, please don’t bother speaking up and then backtracking. It invalidates their struggles and does more damage to the movement than not saying anything.

Tensions between Israel and Palestine recently escalated following efforts to evict six Arab families in the Sheikh Jarrah district of East Jerusalem in favour of Jewish settlers.

A ceasefire was declared on Friday, May 21, following 11 days of fighting. More than 250 people died during this period of violence, and many more were injured. The majority of those killed were Palestinians.