Mark Wahlberg’s Mother, Alma Wahlberg, Dies Aged 78

I’ve often said, if you like anything about me, I got it from Alma. I say that, because it’s true.

She was, without a doubt, the most loving human being I’ve ever known.

I never heard her say, or do, anything disrespectful to anyone. She was, as anybody who ever came across her knows, true blue.

Like so many moms who struggled, overcame odds, made something from nothing and pulled off the impossible for their children, she never complained. She did what needed to be done, most often, with a smile. She made the best of times in the worst of times.