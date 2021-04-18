Mark Wahlberg’s Mother, Alma Wahlberg, Dies Aged 78
Alma Wahlberg, the mother of Mark and Donnie Wahlberg, has died at the age of 78.
Sharing the sad news on Twitter, Mark, 49, shared a photograph of his mother with the words, ‘My angel. Rest in peace.’
Taking to Instagram, Donnie also wrote a touching message to his mother, accompanied by a tribute video:
I’m so blessed to have been brought into this world by, raised by, taught by and set on my life’s path by, such an amazing woman.
My mom Alma’s joy for life, love and people — combined with a pride in her humble beginnings and refusal to forget where she came from — undoubtedly shaped me into the man that I am.
He continued:
I’ve often said, if you like anything about me, I got it from Alma. I say that, because it’s true.
She was, without a doubt, the most loving human being I’ve ever known.
I never heard her say, or do, anything disrespectful to anyone. She was, as anybody who ever came across her knows, true blue.
Like so many moms who struggled, overcame odds, made something from nothing and pulled off the impossible for their children, she never complained. She did what needed to be done, most often, with a smile. She made the best of times in the worst of times.
Donnie Wahlberg had previously shared that Alma, who had starred on the family’s popular A&E series Wahlburgers, had been suffering from dementia.
As reported by People, Alma had nine children – Arthur, Paul, Jim, Robert, Donnie, Mark, Michelle, Debbie and Tracey Wahlberg – with her late husband Donald Wahlberg. The couple were married for 17 years, up until Donald’s death in 2008.
In 2010, Alma’s son Paul, the celebrity chef behind Wahlburgers, opened a restaurant named Alma Nova in Hingham, Massachusetts in her honour.
If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677.
