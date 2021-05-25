Mark York, Billy Merchant In The Office, Dies Aged 55

NBCUniversal Television Distribution

Actor Mark York, who starred as Billy Merchant in the American version of The Office, has passed away aged 55.

York passed away in the morning of May 19 at the Miami Valley Hospital in Ohio following a brief and unexpected illness, though his exact cause of death has not been disclosed.

His passing was confirmed by Montgomery County Coroner’s Office, with an obituary posted online by the Kreitzer Funeral Home describing the actor as having an ‘outgoing, uplifting, positive attitude and personality’.

It continued:

He always tried to look at what he could accomplish and do, not what he couldn’t do. He had experienced many travel opportunities and many dreams for the future.

York has been a paraplegic since 1988 and made his first appearance on the hit show The Office during its second season, where he played the property manager of the Scranton Business Park, where the Scranton branch of Dunder Mifflin held its office.

The Office actor Jenna Fischer paid tribute to York on Twitter following the news of his death, writing, ‘Mark was a lovely man and a pleasure to work with. Very funny every time. Much love to his family.’

York’s character, Billy, is first invited into the office by branch manager Michael Scott (Steve Carell), who asks him to attend a disability-awareness meeting after Michael burns his foot on a George Foreman grill. York continued to pop up in the show until its sixth season, when his character sells the business park to Dwight (Rainn Wilson).

Though perhaps best known for The Office, York also made appearances in CSI: NY, 8 Simple Rules and Steven Spielberg’s A.I. Artificial Intelligence. He was raised in Ohio and attended Anderson University, where he graduated with three majors before moving to California before pursuing his career in acting.

York is survived by his mother Becky, his father Glenn and three brothers, Brian, Jeff and David, as well as extended family.