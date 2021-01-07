Mark Zuckerberg Is Blocking Trump’s Facebook And Instagram Indefinitely For Inciting Violence
President Donald Trump has been ‘indefinitely’ suspended from Facebook after expressing support for the violent mob that broke into the US Capitol last night.
CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the decision this afternoon, January 7, saying that Trump would be barred from both Facebook and Instagram for at least two weeks. With Joe Biden set to be inaugurated president on January 20, the decision means Trump will not have access to his accounts until he is no longer president.
The move comes after Twitter and Facebook took the unprecedented step of temporarily suspending the president’s account yesterday evening, citing platform rules against inciting violence.
In a statement posted to Facebook, Zuckerberg wrote:
Over the last several years, we have allowed President Trump to use our platform consistent with our own rules, at times removing content or labeling his posts when they violate our policies… but the current context is now fundamentally different, involving the use of our platform to incite violent insurrection against a democratically elected government.
We believe the risks of allowing the President to continue to use our service during this period are simply too great. Therefore, we are extending the block we have placed on his Facebook and Instagram accounts indefinitely and for at least the next two weeks until the peaceful transition of power is complete.
Facebook’s decision is believed to be the first time a social media page belonging to a world leader has been suspended. Zuckerberg has previously resisted calls for Trump to be barred from the platform, arguing that doing so would lead to accusations of ‘censorship’.
Until yesterday, social media platforms had limited their action against Trump to posting content warning labels alongside his misleading or dangerous posts, however in the past 24 hours things have escalated quickly.
Last night, Twitter blocked all interactions with a video posted to Trump’s account, in which he told violent rioters ‘we love you‘, and went on to delete two subsequent posts before announcing they had blocked him from the platform for a minimum of 12 hours for ‘severe violations of our Civic Integrity policy’.
In the video, Trump told his supporters:
I know your pain. I know you’re hurt, We had an election that was stolen from us. It was a landslide election, and everyone knows it, especially the other side.
But you have to go home now. We have to have peace.
It’s not clear whether Trump remains locked out of his account, which is still visible to the public. The outgoing president has not tweeted in more than 20 hours.
Topics: News, Donald Trump, Republicans, Riots, US Capitol