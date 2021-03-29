Maryland Police Berate And Handcuff Crying 5-Year-Old Boy In Shocking Footage

unilad
Footage showing Maryland police officers berating and handcuffing a five-year-old boy who had allegedly left school grounds without first getting permission has emerged online.

The video in question was recorded on January 14, 2020, and was released by the Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD) on Friday, March 26.

According to the MCPD, officers had received a call for service from an employee at the East Silver Spring Elementary School, requesting their assistance in ‘addressing a five-year-old child who had left the school grounds and did not wish to return’. Two officers responded to the call.

You can watch the disturbing 50-minute-long footage below:

The footage shows the two officers stopping the child, before asking him how old he was. When he states that he is five, one of the officers can be heard saying:

Five? You feel like you can make your own decisions? You feel like you can do what you want?

The young boy then becomes clearly agitated, and begins to cry and scream. However, the officers appear unmoved, walking him to the back of the patrol car and telling him, ‘you better stop’.

As the child continues to cry, the officers can be seen repeatedly telling him that he is ‘bad’ and that he should be beaten, at some points screaming in his face.

At one point, one of the officers can be heard saying:

Does your mama spank you? Does your mama spank you? She’s going to spank you today.

Later in the footage, one of the officer takes out at a pair of handcuffs and places them on the little boy’s wrists, telling him:

You know what these are for? These are for people who don’t want to listen and don’t know how to act.

As per NBC News, the MCPD has since given a statement revealing that both officers are still employed with the department following an internal investigation, the complete findings of which are confidential under Maryland law.

Montgomery County Council member Will Jawando has released the following statement, calling for the two officers to be fired:

I watched in horror as what can only be described as a nightmare unfolded for nearly an hour. It made me sick.

[…] Our heart aches for this student. There is no excuse for adults to ever speak to or threaten a child in this way.

As parents and grandparents, we know that when families send their children to school, they expect that the staff will care for them, keep them safe and use appropriate intervention processes when needed.

Earlier this year, the child’s mother filed a lawsuit against Montgomery County, Montgomery County Public Schools and the Montgomery County Police Department, and is said to be seeking compensation and justice for his trauma.

If you’ve been affected by any of these issues and want to speak to someone in confidence regarding the welfare of a child, contact the NSPCC on 0808 800 5000, 8am–10pm Monday to Friday, 9am–6pm weekends. If you are a child seeking advice and support, call Childline for free on 0800 1111.

