Mass Shooting At ‘Exotic Erotic Halloween Ball’ Kills Two

Two people are dead and five more injured following a shooting at a Halloween party in Sacramento, California, police say.

Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that they were called to reports of a shooting at a party being held at a banquet hall in the city shortly before 1am on Saturday October 30, with ‘hundreds’ of guests understood to have been in attendance.

The Sacramento Bee reports that the incident occurred at the Royal Castle Banquet Hall, a large venue known for holding parties, weddings and other events.

A event page for the Halloween party advertised an ‘Erotic Exotic Halloween Ball’ featuring pole dancers and other entertainment, with ticket prices ranging from $41 to $1,100. CBS 13 reports that between 350-400 people were at the venue at the time of the shooting.

Sgt. Kionna Rowe, a spokesperson for the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, told reporters than three men had been discovered with gunshot wounds, two of whom were pronounced dead at the scene. The third man was transported to hospital with serious injuries, but is believed to be in a stable condition.

Four other people were taken to hospital after suffering injuries before police arrived at the scene of the shooting.

No information as to potential suspects has been released at this point, however local community activist Berry Accuis claimed that the shooting was not random, saying, ‘From what I’m gathering, a person was targeted…everything became a domino effect and now you are having bullets flying all over the place and people now trying to protect themselves.’

Although eyewitnesses have identified at least one of the victims, the identities of the deceased are yet to be officially confirmed as officers work to inform their next of kin.

