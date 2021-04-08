Mass Shooting Survivors React To Biden’s ‘Huge’ Gun Control Plan
Survivors and those who’ve lost loved ones have reacted to new actions announced by President Joe Biden to address the issue of gun violence in America.
The proposed actions, unveiled in the wake of the recent mass shootings in Atlanta and Boulder, include a directive to the justice department to issue regulations on ‘ghost guns’ within the next month. Ghost guns refer to unregistered firearms that can be assembled from different parts.
The POTUS will also direct the US justice department to impose stricter regulations stabilizing braces, accessories that effectively turn pistols into rifles; the recent attack in Boulder, Colorado, was carried out by a shooter with a stabilising brace. New regulations mean they will be regulated under the National Firearms Act, making them less easy to carry over state lines.
President Biden will also be asking various agencies to channel more resources towards community violence prevention measures, calling upon the justice department to develop model ‘red flag’ laws, CNN reports.
Under these new laws, family members may petition courts to remove firearms from those who are believed to be a threat. Several states already have red flag laws in place and its hoped this will help others follow suit.
A spokesperson from the White House said:
Gun violence takes lives and leaves a lasting legacy of trauma in communities every single day in this country, even when it is not on the nightly news.
In fact, cities across the country are in the midst of a historic spike in homicides, violence that disproportionately impacts Black and brown Americans. The President is committed to taking action to reduce all forms of gun violence – community violence, mass shootings, domestic violence, and suicide by firearm.
Now, those who have lost loved ones in shootings, or have themselves survived attacks, have expressed support for Biden’s new measures, which they believe will have a significant impact on gun safety.
Fred Guttenberg, who lost his daughter Jaime in the 2018 Parkland school shooting, tweeted:
On February 14, 2018 my daughter Jaime was murdered in the Parkland school shooting. Jaime and I have been on a journey since to save lives. [President Biden], thank you for listening. I am truly emotional at the significance of this. JAIME, WE DID IT!!!
THIS IS HUGE AND THIS WILL SAVE LIVES!!! America, these are the boldest reforms in over 30 years.
Christian Heyne, who became an advocate for improved gun safety measures after a man with a history of violence shot his parents on Memorial Day 2005, tweeted:
I’m in tears tonight in celebration of the announcements being reported on [President Biden’s] actions on guns. His actions show intentional approach for comprehensive change.
David Chipman, has an incredible career in law enforcement & is the kind of leader we need. The time is truly now.
According to Brady, an organisation that campaigns against gun violence, 316 people are shot every single day in the US, a figure that includes 22 children and teenagers.
If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677.
