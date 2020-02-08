Massachusetts Man Kills Friend With Crossbow While Trying To Save Him From Dog Attack

Man Kills Friend With Crossbow While Trying To Save Him From Dog Attack GoFundMe/CBS L

A man accidentally killed his neighbour with a crossbow while trying to save him from being attacked by two dogs.

Joshua Jadusingh was trying to fight off two vicious pit bulls when his neighbour caught sight of the ordeal.

However, in his efforts to help the 27-year-old, the unnamed ‘good Samaritan’ ended up unintentionally killing him with his crossbow.

Jadusingh, from Adams, Massachusetts, was in his apartment when the two dogs – one of which was his, while the other was owned by someone else – turned on him, seemingly out of nowhere. While there are currently no details of what sparked the attack, authorities have since said the dogs had ‘a history of being aggressive’ and one had attacked someone in 2018.

The attack and subsequent accident occurred on Wednesday afternoon, February 5, with Berkshire County District Attorney Andrea Harrington saying police received multiple calls reporting the incident.

In an effort to help, the neighbour grabbed his crossbow and entered Jadusingh’s apartment before shooting one of the pit bulls ‘in the scruff of the neck’, which didn’t kill it. However, the arrow ricocheted, piercing through a door that the victim was hiding behind.

When the police eventually arrived, they were forced to shoot the dogs dead as the pit bulls were about to attack officers. The neighbour (who had a licence for the weapon) has been cooperating with police, and no charges are expected as Jadusingh’s death is being treated as accidental.

Harrington said:

He was actually quite good friends with his neighbour, and he knew that there was a child in the home, and it was a really, really difficult and stressful situation for him to be in, and I think he did his best under the circumstances.

Jadusingh’s daughter was also in the apartment at the time of the incident, however she was unhurt as she was in a different room.

Following his death, Jadusingh’s family have launched a GoFundMe page to help pay for funeral costs.

The page reads:

Joshua (Buu) was unfortunately unexpectedly taken too soon in a tragic event, he was an amazing father ,his daughter was his life. A great son, nephew, grandson, brother, cousin and friend. He was loved by many, he was fierce, demanded respect with his presence, he was loyal, loving and caring, he said what he meant and meant what he said, he believed in being gracious [sic].

If you’d like to donate, please click here.