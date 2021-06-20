Massive 124-Metre Sinkhole Swallows House After Appearing Out Of Nowhere

photo_edsnic/Instagram/AP

After swallowing two dogs, an entire house is the latest victim of a growing, massive sinkhole in central Mexico.

Earlier this month, a 60-metre sinkhole in Santa María Zacatepec, in the state of Puebla, was reported to have taken two dogs, Spay and Spike, into its depths. Fortunately, after a hazardous rescue mission, the pooches are alive and well after their ordeal.

However, the hole hasn’t stopped growing. The owners of a nearby home were evacuated for their safety; unfortunately, after teetering over the edge, it has since collapsed around 45 metres deep into the giant pit.

At the time of writing, the sinkhole has a diameter of around 124 metres. While the reasons behind its formation are unclear, Mexico’s national civil defense office said it may be due to an underground river, while Beatriz Manrique, environmental secretary for the region, believes it may be a combination of factors.

‘The softening of the field, the whole area was being cultivated, as well as the extraction of groundwater, which softens the subsoil,’ she said, as per AFP.

Magdalena Xalamihua, who lived in the house with her husband and two children, recounted first hearing a ‘rumbling’ on May 29. ‘We thought it was fireworks, but we looked outside and saw the earth moving and water coming up, like waves. We ran,’ she told El Pais.

The family had only been living in the home for just over a year, but Puebla’s Mayor Miguel Barbosa has pledged a range of support, including compensation, land and the construction of a new home.

‘The meeting with those affected by the sinkhole was agile, active and direct. The agreements include that the municipality will grant a piece of land and the state government will pay for the construction of a house; in terms of land and crops, the cost and the way to compensate will be evaluated,’ he said.

More alarmingly, it’s still unclear how big the sinkhole could grow, with other locals fearing for their homes.