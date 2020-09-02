Massive 165ft Deep Hole Discovered Accidentally By Camera Crew
A Russian TV crew has accidentally stumbled across a gigantic, 165ft deep hole in the Yamal peninsula in Siberia.
The hole, referred to as a funnel, was discovered completely by chance as the crew flew over the peninsula back in July. They had been covering a completely unrelated assignment at the time.
Scientists believe this enormous hole was formed by a methane gas building up and then erupting beneath an ice-covered mound – named a ‘pingo’ – at a time when the permafrost cover begins melting.
You can check out footage of the hole for yourself below:
This is the 17th crater to be discovered in Yamal, with the phenomenon having first been reported back in 2014. It’s also thought to be the largest such crater to be discovered so far.
Scientists believe ‘number 17’ is unique in its ‘its preservation for further study’ as well as because of its enormous diameter and depth.
Vasily Bogoyavlensky, Doctor of Technical Sciences and Corresponding Member of the Russian Academy of Sciences, told Vesti Yamal TV:
This object is unique. It carries a lot of additional scientific information, which I am not yet ready to disclose.
This is the subject of scientific publications. We must analyze all this, build three-dimensional models. And already in scientific articles in high-ranking journals to state all this.
Scientists were able to find out plenty about this phenomenon on account of their quick arrival at the ‘Seyakhinskaya funnel’, discovered in 2017. This particular funnel was reported to be up to 10 metres in diameter, with a visible depth of 30 metres.
Bogoyavlensky continued:
Gas-saturated cavities are formed in the permafrost. That is, in the literal sense, a void space filled with gas with high pressure.
And heaving occurs not of the entire array, but of the covering tire, let’s say so. The thickness of which is approximately 5-10 meters.
Bogoyavlensky has previously claimed that these craters could be forming because of human activities, including man made climate change and gas drilling in the Yamal peninsula, known to be Russia’s greatest natural gas field.
In 2017, The Siberian Times reported that some 7,000 pingos had been identified in Yamal, with an estimated 700 of these potentially prone to eruptions.
Although most are harmless, the difficulty lies in identifying the ones which could be dangerous, with villages and towns in the surrounding area said to be potentially at risk.
