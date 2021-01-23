unilad
Advert

Massive Anti-Corruption Protests Are Happening All Over Russia

by : Emma Rosemurgey on : 23 Jan 2021 17:45
Massive Anti-Corruption Protests Are Happening All Over RussiaMassive Anti-Corruption Protests Are Happening All Over RussiaPA Images/KevinRothrock/Twitter

Anti-corruption protests have broken out all over Russia, in support of politician Alexei Navalny, President Putin’s most vocal critic, who has been detained after recovering from a near-fatal nerve agent attack.

Navalny had been in Berlin, recovering from the attack, which took place in Russia last August, until he landed back in Moscow on January 17.

Advert

On his arrival, he was immediately taken into custody and found guilty of violating his parole, the BBC reports.

Massive Anti-Corruption Protests Are Happening All Over RussiaMassive Anti-Corruption Protests Are Happening All Over RussiaPA Images

Navalny has accused the Russian authorities of making up a case to silence him, and called on protesters to show their support.

In response, tens of thousands of people all over the country have taken to the streets in protest of the arrest, with more than 2,000 reported to have been detained by authorities.

Advert

According to OVD Info, an independent organisation that monitors rallies, upwards of 2,100 people have been arrested at the demonstrations, 700 of them in Moscow.

Massive Anti-Corruption Protests Are Happening All Over RussiaMassive Anti-Corruption Protests Are Happening All Over RussiaPA Images

Among them, is Navalny’s wife Yulia, who was reportedly detained at Moscow.

It comes after Russian authorities announced plans to crackdown on unauthorised demonstrations, saying they would be ‘immediately suppressed.’

Advert

Protesters were said to have been beaten with batons in Moscow’s Pushkin Square, as police fought to disperse crowds.

Massive Anti-Corruption Protests Are Happening All Over RussiaMassive Anti-Corruption Protests Are Happening All Over RussiaPA Images

While Russia’s interior ministry reported 4,000 people had turned out in the capital, reporters on the ground have said the figures are more like tens of thousands.

Protesters were said to be chanting, ‘freedom to Navalny’ and, ‘Putin go away,’ while police announced, ‘this is an illegal gathering, please leave,’ through loud speakers.

Advert
Massive Anti-Corruption Protests Are Happening All Over RussiaMassive Anti-Corruption Protests Are Happening All Over RussiaPA Images

One protester told the BBC she was taking part in the demonstrations because ‘Russia has been turned into a prison camp’ and she wanted to support the country’s highest profile opposition figure, who currently sits behind bars, amid all the chaos.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

QAnon Supporting Congresswoman Files Articles Of Impeachment Against Joe Biden
News

QAnon Supporting Congresswoman Files Articles Of Impeachment Against Joe Biden

People Think The Simpsons Predicted Kamala Harris Becoming Vice President
Film and TV

People Think The Simpsons Predicted Kamala Harris Becoming Vice President

Joe Biden Signs Executive Order For US To Rejoin The Paris Climate Accord
News

Joe Biden Signs Executive Order For US To Rejoin The Paris Climate Accord

Elon Musk Is Offering $100 Million To Whoever Makes The ‘Best’ Carbon Capture Tech
Technology

Elon Musk Is Offering $100 Million To Whoever Makes The ‘Best’ Carbon Capture Tech

Emma Rosemurgey

Emma Rosemurgey is an NCTJ trained Journalist who started her career by producing The Royal Rosemurgey newspaper in 2004, which kept her family up to date with the goings on of her sleepy north east village. She graduated from the University of Central Lancashire in Preston and started her career in regional newspapers before joining Tyla (formerly Pretty 52) in 2017, and progressing onto UNILAD in 2019.

Topics: News, Protests, Russia, Vladimir Putin

Credits

BBC News

  1. BBC News

    Alexei Navalny: 'More than 2,000 detained' in protests across Russia

 