Massive Avocado Wins Guinness World Record Title

Juliane Pokini

We’re gonna need a bigger millennial: Hawaii now has the heaviest avocado in the world.

After a thorough verification process, Maui’s Kula family finally got the news that they hold the Guinness World Record for the globe’s heaviest record avocado.

Your average supermarket avocado weighs around six ounces – this Hawaiian bad boy sits at a massive 5.6 pounds.

Guinness World Records

Mark, Juliane and Loihi Pokini finally received their Guinness certificate this week. ‘We are going to try and find a frame for it and hang it on the wall,’ Juliane said, as per The Maui News.

As reported by The Maui News, Juliane said:

We were excited… but at the same time, we were like, finally. It was such a long wait.

This isn’t the family’s first foray into the competitive avocado world – back in 2018, they entered a similarly (but lighter) weighed avocado from the same tree.

But, due to improper verification – requiring certified horticulturalist, two witnesses who must fill out forms, a state-certified scale, pictures, video and other documentation according to The Maui News – it wasn’t officially considered.

Juliane Pokini

But the family didn’t let this get them down. Mark said: ‘We just keep going… Imua!’ This means ‘move forward with strength’.

They watched their tree closely, looking for the next potential record holder. One started to emerge as a ‘close contender’, Mark said. However, this time they were prepared – they made the appropriate preparations and contacted the right people.

And, as well as being record-winning, it was also really tasty.

Juliane Pokini

Juliane said:

We cut it open and made a whole bunch of guacamole, sharing with family and friends. It fed a lot of people. We even gave some away.

Mark added that now, after getting to grips with the Guinness process, he’ll be keeping an eye on the tree (which was planted more than 10 years ago). ‘This December, we’re going to be watching. I’m still going to be watching the tree,’ he said.

Hawaii has famously produced some huge avocados. Back in January, Kenji Fukumitsu of Kona picked a ginormous, 6.7 pound avocado from his farm.

However, similarly to the Pokini family, Fukumitsu wasn’t aware of how long it’d take for Guinness to verify it – so, instead, he just called the news.

Juliane Pokini

But, while the family are proud of the record, it was more about having fun.

Juliane explained:

It was just for fun. We are showing the world that Hawaii produces record-setting avocados.

Imagine the amount of sourdough you could cover with that thing – delicious.

If you have a story you want to tell send it to UNILAD via [email protected]