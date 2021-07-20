Massive Fight Erupts On Airplane, Passengers Say It Was Caused By Racism

@milli_miami/Instagram/PA Images

A big fight that took place on an airplane is said to have been fueled by racist remarks.

Violence erupted on a Frontier Airlines plane in Miami Airport when passengers started arguing over a luggage. A witness says the fight took a turn for the worse when racist remarks were used. A woman named Kiera Pierre Louis recorded the incident on her phone and captured the heated exchange.

According to Louis, the cause of the disagreement stemmed from a passenger who grew angry when another passenger was taking too long to retrieve luggage from an overhead compartment. The angry passenger apparently said a racial slur directed at the other passenger and then punches were thrown.



Louise gave a first hand account of what she captured on video:

‘You can see the white man on top of the Black passenger just beating him between the seats. The flight attendant got involved. The white man’s wife got involved. His son, I believe, and his son’s girlfriend — everyone was just involved… The Black passenger had to wait on the plane, when he didn’t even start it, and the police, while we were walking off the plane, walked right past the person, the white man who actually initiated everything.’

According to Miami-Dade Police, the passenger who waited on the plane did so under his own power so that he could file a police report when the authorities arrived. In the end, the passenger decided to not press charges against the passenger that attacked him and both were allowed to leave.

