Matt Gaetz Paid For Sex With Minor, Ally’s Confession Letter Claims

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 30 Apr 2021 16:25
Matt Gaetz Paid For Sex With Minor, Ally's Confession Letter ClaimsPA Images

It has been alleged that American politician Matt Gaetz paid for sex with a minor, a letter written by his right-hand man claims.

Joel Greenberg wrote the letter during Trump’s last few months as president, reportedly in the hopes of getting pardoned for his actions.

Trump pardoned more than a handful of people before leaving office at the beginning of the year, including rappers Lil Wayne and Kodak Black.

Greenberg’s letter details that his close friend Gaetz apparently paid to have sex with several women, including a 17-year-old girl.

PAPA Images

Addressing this affair with the teenager, he wrote, ‘On more than one occasion, this individual was involved in sexual activities with several of the other girls, the congressman from Florida’s 1st Congressional District and myself.’

He continued:

From time to time, gas money or gifts, rent or partial tuition payments were made to several of these girls, including the individual who was not yet 18. I did see the acts occur firsthand and Venmo transactions, Cash App or other payments were made to these girls on behalf of the Congressman.

Further on in the letter, obtained by The Daily Beast, Greenberg says that both he and Gaetz were under the impression that the girl was 19 years old after she’d told them so. However, it later came to light through an anonymous tip that she had lied about her age.

Greenberg, Seminole County’s former tax collector, wrote, ‘Immediately I called the congressman and warned him to stay clear of this person and informed him she was underage. He was equally shocked and disturbed by this revelation.’

PAPA Images

He went on to explain that the unnamed teenager apologised for lying about her age and that ‘there was no further contact with this individual until after her 18th birthday.’ Around five months after her 18th birthday, Gaetz and Greenberg are believed to have contacted the teenager again.

Greenberg himself is currently facing an array of charges after he was found to be paying on behalf of Gaetz for his sexual encounters. According to The Daily Beast, he’s currently facing a 33-count indictment which includes sex trafficking.

Meanwhile, Gaetz, a Florida Congressman, is also facing charges of allegedly sex trafficking a minor. Both he and Greenberg have denied the allegations. Greenberg entered into a plea agreement earlier this month, News 6 reports, after being indicted almost a year ago.

PAPA Images

In the wake of the controversy, Logan Circle Group, an outside public relations firm Gaetz has hired, has issued a statement to The Daily Beast.

It read, ‘Congressman Gaetz has never paid for sex nor has he had sex with a 17 year old as an adult. We are now one month after your outlet and others first reported such lies, and no one has gone on record to directly accuse him of either. Politico, however, has reported Mr. Greenberg threatening to make false accusations against others, which seems noteworthy for your story and in fact sounds like the entirety of your story.

‘Congressman Gaetz has had no role in advocating for or against a pardon for Greenberg and doubts such a pardon was ever even considered,’ it concluded.

Niamh Shackleton

Topics: News, Florida, Now, Pardon, Sex Trafficking, Trump, US

