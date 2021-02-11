Matt Hancock Admits He’s Booked Summer Holiday Despite Brits Being Told It’s ‘Too Early’ To Make Plans

PA

UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock has received backlash for booking his own summer holiday, despite telling the rest of the country it was ‘too early’.

Vaccine programs have begun to be rolled out across the globe, but many governments are warning it is too early to start booking holidays, both abroad and domestic.

Hancock said to Sky News today, February 11, ‘I do understand, of course, the yearning for certainty, but certainty is hard in a pandemic. It is difficult at this point and people will have to be patient.’

‘We are doing everything we can to make sure people can have their holiday in the summer, and even before then to be able to see their loved ones,’ he added.

PA Images

Despite these comments, Hancock admitted that he himself has booked a holiday to Cornwall for this summer – completely contradicting advice given to the public – although he wasn’t sure if it would go ahead.

Dr Simon Clarke, associate professor in cellular microbiology at the University of Reading, described booking a holiday at this moment in time as ‘one hell of a gamble’, and emphasised that it’s still too early to say what this summer will be like.

Dr Clarke told LBC:

We don’t know where we’re going to be, not only in this country in terms of vaccinations, but in terms of spread of troublesome variants and what other countries are going to have been able to do. So it really is too early to say. I think if people were to book holidays now, I’d like to do that myself, it would be one hell of a gamble.

The professor took to Twitter yesterday, February 10, to say he thinks it’s highly unlikely people will be able to go abroad this summer.

Dr Clarke wrote, ‘Bottom line on holiday gate: travel abroad this year is unlikely. Holidays within the U.K. *are* likely by the summer, but the Government can’t make a hard and fast statement to this effect at this stage.’

However, similar to Hancock, Dr Clarke also admitted that he’d booked his own summer holiday, but didn’t say where.

If you’re planning on taking the risk, you won’t be able to book a holiday to Spain anytime soon, as last month the country announced that it would not be reopening its borders until at least 70% of its population had been vaccinated.

