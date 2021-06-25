Matt Hancock Has Just Addressed Affair Scandal
The British public has been shocked by the news that Matt Hancock has reportedly had an affair, and the health secretary has now addressed the scandal.
News of Hancock’s alleged affair with his close aide Gina Coladangelo broke earlier today, June 25, with the incident seemingly breaking the COVID-19 regulations he implemented.
Images of the scandal surfaced after The Sun leaked CCTV footage appearing to show Coladangelo and Hancock kissing. In November, Ms Coladangelo had been awarded the role of non-executive director at the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC), despite there being no public record of the appointment.
After a great deal of backlash, the health secretary has now responded to the situation.
In a public statement, reported by The Independent, the Health Secretary said that he was ‘very sorry’ before adding:
I accept that I breached the social distancing guidance in these circumstances. I have let people down and am very sorry. I remain focused on working to get the country out of this pandemic, and would be grateful for privacy for my family on this personal matter.
On the back of this statement, it seems Hancock does not intend to resign despite mounting pressure. The opposition has called for the health secretary’s resignation because he broke the laws that he enforced on the British public.
Anneliese Dodds, Labour’s party chair, noted:
If Matt Hancock has been secretly having a relationship with an adviser in his office – who he personally appointed to a taxpayer-funded role – it is a blatant abuse of power and a clear conflict of interest.
The charge sheet against Matt Hancock includes wasting taxpayers’ money, leaving care homes exposed and now being accused of breaking his own Covid rules.
His position is hopelessly untenable. Boris Johnson should sack him.
These calls for Hancock’s resignation add to existing pressure on the health secretary. Hancock and the Conservative government reportedly mismanaged £18 billion of the taxpayer’s money as it awarded PPE contracts to peers rather than businesses that were fit for the task. More wasted money was seen in a largely ineffective billion pound Test and Trace app.
Within the Conservative leadership, there have also been signs that Hancock will not keep his position. Prime Minister Boris Johnson reportedly branded him ‘f****** hopeless’ in private WhatsApp messages during the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Most Read StoriesMost Read
Topics: News, Affair, Boris Johnson, Matt Hancock, no-article-matching, Now, UK