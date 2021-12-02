Matt Hancock Opens Up On Affair In First Public Interview Since Scandal

Alamy/The Sun

Matt Hancock has opened up about the aftermath of his lockdown affair in his first TV interview since losing his job.

The former health secretary resigned after footage leaked of a ‘steamy clinch’ with his close aide Gina Coladangelo. Hancock, who’s still married to his wife Martha, stepped down 24 hours after the scandal emerged in the press, amid accusations of breaching coronavirus restrictions and calls for Prime Minister Boris Johnson to give him the sack.

More than five months later, Hancock has been discussing the affair, its impact on his life and how he ‘regrets his actions’.

Speaking to ITV’s Robert Peston, he said, ‘As you can imagine, the first thing I focused on was my personal life, and then when I focused on my professional responsibilities I decided I had to resign.’

While refusing to delve into any conversations he had with the PM regarding the backlash, Hancock continued, ‘I made the decision, it was clearly the right decision, I would just say sorry again for the failure… I let a lot of people down and I’m sorry to the people I hurt.’

He also responded to speculation he’s attempting a government comeback following a number of appearances in the House of Commons.

‘I’m not in any hurry, I think being on the backbenches… I’m enjoying it but also it’s a very important job and contributions from people who have been there in the heat of battle… if I can make that sort of contribution then I’m enjoying doing that,’ he said.

In a further interview with Times Radio, he was asked how much he regrets the affair with regards to its damage to the public health message. ‘Well, of course I regret my actions, and I’ve apologised for them and the people I’ve let down,’ he said.

‘I think that… I resigned ultimately because of that failure of leadership, so of course I regret that, and I’m sorry about it. I understand why people feel like that. All I’d say is… I hope people will look at the record in the round in fighting the pandemic and making sure we’re much better prepared now than we were when it first struck.’