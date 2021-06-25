Matt Hancock Pictured Reportedly Having Secret Affair With Aide

PA Images

Health Secretary Matt Hancock is reportedly having an affair with his aide.

The MP has been married to Martha Hancock since 2006, having met at Oxford University. They have three children together and live across London and West Suffolk, Hancock’s constituency.

Advert 10

However, Hancock has allegedly been pictured kissing Gina Coladangelo, a close friend and lobbyist hired by the health secretary last year during the pandemic.

In photos of CCTV obtained by The Sun, the publication described the pair as sharing a ‘steamy clinch’ at his Whitehall office. While the photos were first taken on May 6, the pair have been seen together on other occasions, according to unnamed sources.

One Whitehall ‘whistleblower’ said: ‘It’s shocking that Mr Hancock was having an affair in the middle of a pandemic with an adviser and friend he used public money to hire. They have tried to keep it a secret but everyone knows what goes on inside a building like that.’

Advert 10

‘I’m just amazed he was so brazen about it as he was the Secretary of State. It has also shocked people because he put her in such an important, publicly-funded role and this is what they get up to in office hours when everyone else is working hard,’ they added.

Coladangelo is also a mother-of-three, married to Oliver Tress, founder of the clothing brand of the same name.

In response to the photos, a friend of the Health Secretary told the paper: ‘He has no comment on personal matters. No rules have been broken.’

Advert 10