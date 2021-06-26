Matt Hancock Resigns As Health Secretary
Health Secretary Matt Hancock has resigned.
The MP’s resignation comes after CCTV was released showing him kissing Gina Coladangelo, a close friend and lobbyist hired by the health secretary last year during the pandemic.
In a letter to prime minister Boris Johnson, Hancock said the government ‘owe it to people who have sacrificed so much in this pandemic to be honest when we have let them down’.
He added:
The last thing I would want is for my private life to distract attention from the single-minded focus that is leading us out of this crisis.
I want to reiterate my apology for breaking the guidance, and apologise to my family and loved ones for putting them through this.
I also need to be with my children at this time.
Hancock’s stepping down comes after multiple calls for his resignation from both Tory and Labour MPs after news of his affair, and his breaching of social distancing guidelines, came out. Tory MP Sir Christopher Chope said Hancock’s position had become ‘untenable’.
News of the health secretary being pictured kissing close aide Gina Coladangelo broke on Friday, June 25. Later that same day, a spokesperson for Boris Johnson said he accepted Hancock’s apology and considered the matter ‘closed’.
‘You’ve seen the health secretary’s statement, so I would point you to that. I don’t really have anything further to add. The health secretary set out that he accepted he had breached the social distancing guidelines and he has apologised for that,’ the spokesperson said.
‘The prime minister has accepted the health secretary’s apology and considers the matter closed,’ they added, as per The Guardian.
Now, however, Hancock has resigned, adding in his statement:
Those of us who make these rules have got to stick by them, and that’s why I’ve got to resign.
In repsonse, Johnson said he was ‘sorry’ to receive Hancock’s letter of resignation, The Telegraph reports, saying the health secretary ‘should leave office very proud of what you have achieved – not just in tackling the pandemic, but even before Covid-19 struck us’.
Johnson added: ‘I am grateful for your support and believe that your contribution to public service is far from over.’
CreditsMatt Hancock/Twitter
