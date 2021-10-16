unilad
Advert

Matt Hancock Sacked From UN Covid Advisor Job Days After Taking It

by : Emily Brown on : 16 Oct 2021 13:26
Matt Hancock Sacked From UN Covid Advisor Job Days After Taking ItAlamy

Former Health Secretary Matt Hancock has lost his job at the United Nations less than a week after he celebrated his appointment online.  

On Tuesday, October 12, Hancock took to Twitter to say he was ‘honoured’ to have been appointed as a special representative for the United Nations, where he was set to work ‘with the UN and UN Economic Commission for Africa to help African economic recovery from the pandemic and promote sustainable development’.

Advert

Vera Songwe, the Under Secretary General of the UN, praised Hancock for his ‘success’ in tackling the coronavirus pandemic in the UK, and described the ‘acceleration of vaccines that has led the UK move faster towards economic recovery’ as a ‘testament to the strengths’ he would bring to the role.

The decision to appoint Hancock was slammed by many people online, with one person responding: ‘It’s quite outstanding that when you are incompetent in a very important job you can still get appointed for another important job.’

By Friday, October 15, the UN appeared to have done a U-turn on the offer.

Advert

Speaking to Pass Blue, UN spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric said: ‘Mr. Hancock’s appointment by the UN Economic Commission for Africa is not being taken forward. ECA has advised him of the matter.’

Matt Hancock (Alamy)Alamy

Hancock has not commented on the loss of the job at the time of writing, October 16, though the United Nations has wiped all traces of the Conservative MP from its website.

Social media users wasted no time in making jokes about the quick turnaround, with many sharing memes and GIFs to sum up Hancock’s time in the role.

Advert

Responding to the news online, one person wrote: ‘At least someone in the UN has sense.’

Hancock’s appointment as special representative came after he resigned from his role of Health Secretary in June, when images revealed him having an affair with an aide.

In a letter shared online, Sonwe said she wanted to appoint Hancock off the back of his ‘global leadership, advocacy reach and in depth understanding of government processes through your various ministerial cabinet roles’.

Advert

She added: ‘The role will support Africa’s cause at the global level and ensure the continent builds forward better, leveraging financial innovations and working with major stakeholders like the G20, UK government and COP26.’

Hancock stressed the need to ‘take this moment to ensure Africa can prosper’ in his acceptance letter, which is still live on his social media feed.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

The Queen Has Been Told To Stop Drinking
Health

The Queen Has Been Told To Stop Drinking

Michael Caine Announces His Retirement From Acting
Film and TV

Michael Caine Announces His Retirement From Acting

Pubs Are Spraying Their Toilets With ‘Anti-Cocaine’ Spray
News

Pubs Are Spraying Their Toilets With ‘Anti-Cocaine’ Spray

Police Release Phone Call Of Man Who Called 999 For Help With ‘Putrid’ Chicken Smell
Life

Police Release Phone Call Of Man Who Called 999 For Help With ‘Putrid’ Chicken Smell

Emily Brown

Emily Brown first began delivering important news stories aged just 13, when she launched her career with a paper round. She graduated with a BA Hons in English Language in the Media from Lancaster University and went on to contribute to The Sunday Times Travel Magazine and Student Problems before becoming Senior Journalist at UNILAD, where she works on breaking news, trending stories and longer form features.

Topics: News, Coronavirus, government, Matt Hancock, Now, Pandemic, United Nations

Credits

Pass Blue

  1. Pass Blue

    The Surreal Saga of Gitmo; US Rejoins the Human Rights Council; the Taliban Break Promises

 