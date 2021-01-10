Matt Hancock Says Every Adult Will Receive Coronavirus Vaccine By Autumn BBC/PA Images

UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock has said every adult will receive the coronavirus vaccine by autumn.

Hancock discussed the matter while on The Andrew Marr Show this morning, January 10, where he also stated that the UK currently has over 350 million doses of the vaccine on order.

The government’s most immediate plans are to try vaccinate the country’s most vulnerable by mid-February.

As it stands, it’s believed that 200,000 people a day are being vaccinated in the UK.

Andrew Marr also asked Hancock if the government has any plans to take even further measures such as closing nurseries, enforcing curfews and ending support bubbles.

Responding to the question, Hancock said, ‘I don’t want to speculate because the most important message is not whether the government will further strengthen the rules, the most important thing is that people stay at home and follow the rules that we’ve got.’

He added that in terms of the scale of the impact of the cases in the country, staying home and following the rules is ‘the most important thing we can do collectively as a society’.

Britain’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) recently green lit the Moderna vaccine, making it the third COVID vaccine for use in the UK.

Employee Fired After ‘Intentionally’ Ruining 500 Doses of COVID Vaccine, Hospital Says PA Images

MHRA Chief Executive Dr June Raine said in a statement on Friday, January 8, ‘Having a third COVID-19 vaccine approved for supply following a robust and thorough assessment of all the available data is an important goal to have achieved and I am proud that the agency has helped to make this a reality.’

Raine continued:

The progress we are now making for vaccines on the regulatory front, whilst not cutting any corners, is helping in our global fight against this disease and ultimately helping to save lives. I want to echo that our goal is always to put the protection of the public first.

The approval of the Moderna vaccine comes after the MHRA approved Pfizer/BioNTech’s vaccine and the Oxford-AstraZeneca last month.

The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine began to be rolled out on December 8, 2020, while the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine was first administered on January 4.