Matt Hancock Says Life Will Go Back To Normal ‘After Easter’

It is subject to that regulatory approval and I really stress that because the medicines regulator, it’s called the MHRA (The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency), is independent, they’re rigorous, they’re one of the best regulators in the world.

They will be very, very careful to ensure that they look at all the data to make sure that this is safe. Subject to that approval, we hope to be able to start vaccinating next month.

The bulk of the vaccine rollout programme will be in January, February, March, and we hope that sometime after Easter things will be able to start to get back to normal.