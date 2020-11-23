Matt Hancock Says Life Will Go Back To Normal ‘After Easter’
The Secretary of State for Health and Social Care Matt Hancock told BBC Breakfast this morning that the majority of people in the UK will be vaccinated in the spring.
This means things could return to a sense of normality after Easter.
In recent weeks, several vaccines have shown strong efficacy in treating the virus. The government has pre-ordered 100 million doses of a vaccine being developed by The Oxford University, which has shown 70% efficacy.
Hancock told BBC Breakfast that the bulk of the population will need to be immunised before life can return to normal, but the process could start as early as next month.
He said the vaccine will need to rigorously assessed by an independent regulator before it can be rolled out:
It is subject to that regulatory approval and I really stress that because the medicines regulator, it’s called the MHRA (The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency), is independent, they’re rigorous, they’re one of the best regulators in the world.
They will be very, very careful to ensure that they look at all the data to make sure that this is safe. Subject to that approval, we hope to be able to start vaccinating next month.
The bulk of the vaccine rollout programme will be in January, February, March, and we hope that sometime after Easter things will be able to start to get back to normal.
The Oxford vaccine is a lot cheaper to produce and easier to store, as compared to other vaccines that have recently been announced.
This will make it much easier to travel internationally, which means it could have a significant impact on curbing the virus.
The vaccine has been trialled on more than 20,000 volunteers here in the UK and in Brazil. Among them, there were just 30 cases of coronavirus in people who had two doses of the vaccine and 101 cases in those who received the placebo injection.
It’s okay to not panic about everything going on in the world right now. LADbible and UNILAD’s aim with our campaign, Cutting Through, is to provide our community with facts and stories from the people who are either qualified to comment or have experienced first-hand the situation we’re facing. For more information from the World Health Organization, click here.
CreditsBBC Breakfast/Twitter
