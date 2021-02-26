unilad
Matt Hancock To Hold Press Conference Today Confirming Under-50s Vaccine Plan

by : Julia Banim on : 26 Feb 2021 08:59
Matt Hancock is due to hold a Downing Street press conference today, where he will confirm when those under the age of 50 will receive the coronavirus vaccine.

It’s expected the Health Secretary will speak this evening after jab priority groups are revealed by the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI).

The JCVI is reportedly set to confirm its recommendations for what order the 21 million healthy under-50s should get the jab, with vaccinations set to begin in April.

As per The Mirror, it’s believed the JCVI will likely recommend the government works down through the age groups, beginning with those in their 40s, then all those in their 30s etc.

Although ministers can choose to defy advice given by the JCVI, a senior government source has informed the Mirror that these recommendations will likely be accepted.

This would suggest that key workers such as teachers will not be given special priority, and will just have to wait their turn for the jab in accordance with their age group.

This could potentially anger teachers’ unions, which have demanded teachers be prioritised as schools reopen in England from March 8 onwards.

An approximate 18.7 million adults in the UK have now received their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine. The jab is said to have been administered to 96.4% of frontline NHS workers, 89.4% of the clinically extremely vulnerable and 89.6% of elderly care home residents.

If you’ve been affected by coronavirus and want up to date advice, visit the Gov.uk help page here. If you need medical help call NHS 111 or visit online.

Julia Banim

    Matt Hancock to give No10 press conference today on vaccine priority for under-50s

 