Matt Hancock’s Camera Was ‘Switched To Catch’ Him

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 29 Jun 2021 12:30
Matt Hancock's Camera Was 'Switched To Catch' Him

The camera that caught the moment Matt Hancock kissed his aide was allegedly moved in a purposeful bid to catch him in the act.

The former health secretary has been at the centre of a recent scandal after video footage of him kissing Gina Coladangelo was leaked.

The pair, both married to other people, could be seen kissing up against the door of Hancock‘s office.

Hancock has since resigned from his role as health secretary after receiving backlash for breaking social distancing rules, and for cheating on his wife of 15 years.

Following Hancock’s resignation, Sajid Javid has taken his place.

Matt Hancock
Announcing the news of his resignation, Hancock said, ‘I want to reiterate my apology for breaking the guidance, and apologise to my family and loved ones for putting them through this.’

In the wake of the leak, news has since come to light that the camera in Hancock’s office had been moved to face the office doorway, insiders believe. Initially, it had been facing towards a glass door leading to the balcony as it was seen as a ‘security weak point’, the Evening Standard reports.

This was discovered as part of an internal investigation into the matter, leading insiders to believe it had been moved deliberately to ‘stitch up’ Hancock. Private contractors were reportedly hired to monitor the camera, rather than government officials or police.

The Department for Health and Social Care have declined to comment on the matter. It said in a statement, ‘DHSC continues to review its internal security processes.’

Niamh Shackleton

    Exclusive: Camera ‘switched to catch Matt Hancock’

 