Matt Hancock’s ‘Nauseating’ GMB Interview On Downing Street Christmas Party Has Viewers Praising Adil Ray

Good Morning Britain presenter Adil Ray is being celebrated online for grilling former health secretary Matt Hancock about the alleged Christmas party that took place at Downing Street last year.

Hancock’s appearance on the talk show came after footage surfaced online which appeared to show senior government staffers joking last year about a ‘Downing Street Christmas party on Friday night’, when the country was in the midst of lockdown restrictions.

Hancock told GMB today, December 8, that he didn’t ‘know anything’ about the party other than what had been reported by the media.

The former health secretary claimed he ‘only found out about [the alleged party] late last night’, to which Ray responded: ‘If I was in your position, coming onto this show, surely you would ask? Have you not asked anybody?’

Later in the interview, Ray criticised Hancock’s claims that ‘we just don’t know’ if people had broken lockdown rules by attending the party as he argued: ‘Are you really saying, even after that Allegra Stratton video, that we ‘don’t know’ there was a party? How are you reading that? Because you’re reading it very differently to the rest of the nation.’

The host continued: ‘You’re saying [in the video] they just came out with a hypothetical question – ‘what if there was a Christmas party?’ You think they just made all that up?’

Upon being asked whether he believes people should be held accountable for their actions, Hancock responded to point out that he resigned from his role of health secretary after it emerged he had broken lockdown rules.

Ray pointed out the flaw with his argument as he responded: ‘Yes, but only because you got found out.’

Hancock later told the hosts he ‘can’t answer questions about things that I don’t know about’, to which Ray made reference to the millions of people who were abiding by lockdown rules when the alleged event took place.

He commented:

I’m sat here thinking about the 140,000 people who lost relatives. 691 people died on that day they were having the party. We’re doing it for them. We’re doing it for those people that couldn’t hold the hands of their family members, or couldn’t attend funerals. They deserve answers. I know it’s OK for you to say you don’t know…

Ray’s direct line of questioning received a wealth of praise from viewers, with social media users describing the host as a ‘legend’ for refusing to go easy on Hancock, who was still health secretary at the time.

One viewer wrote: ‘@adilray Loved your reply to Matt Hancock when he said he’d taken responsibility for his actions. ‘Only when you got caught on CCTV!’ Brilliant!’

Another commented: ‘I love how @adilray stays on their necks. Is he the permanent cohost now? He should be.’

Downing Street has denied that such a party took place.