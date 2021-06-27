Matt Hancock’s Resignation Video Is Being Compared To One Iconic Meme

Matt Hancock/Twitter

As if the past few days haven’t been bad enough for Matt Hancock, he’s now found himself turned into one of social media’s most popular memes.

News of the former health secretary’s affair and subsequent resignation on Saturday has unsurprisingly made Hancock the target of more than a few jokes online, but there’s one meme comparison in particular that’s spreading like wildfire.

Shortly after resigning, Hancock posted a video on Twitter explaining his reasons for stepping down, having admitted he had broken social distancing guidelines by having an affair with his aide.

Check out his resignation video:

While political pundits took to analysing what he’d said, others quickly noticed that Hancock had filmed his video stood in front of a large hedge, in a scene that looked hilariously similar to the classic gif of Homer Simpson reversing into a hedge.

‘I wanted him to pull a Homer Simpson at the end and disappear back into the bushes,’ one person tweeted, as others raced to see who would be first to successfully photoshop the disgraced MP’s head onto Homer’s body.

As the jokes flooded across Twitter, some speculated that the comparison was a little *too* convenient, and wondered whether the background had been deliberately suggested by a staff member looking to play one last practical joke on their outgoing boss.

‘Did someone meme-literate trick him into doing this because seriously,’ one person joked, while another wrote, ‘I mean, this has to have been intentional right…’

Unfortunately for the former health secretary, the Homer comparisons weren’t the only ones doing the rounds following news of his affair, with pretty much every popular meme out there getting the Hancock treatment. And while he may have thought stepping down would help move him out of the spotlight, it doesn’t seem like they’re going away anytime soon.