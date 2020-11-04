Mauree Turner becomes first non-binary state lawmaker in US history

Before this election, I only cried when I talked about my family and how much they mean to me. Now I cry when I talk about the Little family, the Jovanna’s, the Community food-based systems, the Activist, the Organizers.

I can’t help but cry when I talk about House District 88 all that it holds and all that we are getting ready to do. And it’s really easy to talk about all that we’re getting ready to do because we’ve been doing it.

I have a lot of feelings about tonight. But overall, I’m grateful for HD88 granting me this opportunity.