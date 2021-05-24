Max Mosley, Former Formula 1 Chief, Dies Aged 81

PA Images

Former Formula One president and privacy campaigner Max Mosley has died at the age of 81.

The news of his death was announced by former Formula One chief executive Bernie Ecclestone, who told BBC Sport that the loss was ‘like losing a brother’.

Ecclestone said:

He did, a lot of good things not just for motor sport, also the (car) industry he was very good in making sure people built cars that were safe.

Mosley was born in 1940 to Oswald Mosley, a former leader of the British Union of Fascists, and his wife Diana Mitford. He went on to study Physics at Oxford University, but ultimately went on to train as a barrister.

Having a lifelong passion for racing cars, Mosley served as the president of Formula One’s governing body, the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile, from 1993 to 2009.

Mosley also became a well-known privacy campaigner after taking the News of the World for publishing allegations about his sex life, calling for stricter controls on the press after the publication filmed him participating in a sex act with five sex workers.

The News of the World falsely claimed that there had been a Nazi element to the orgy, however a judge later ruled that this had not been the case.

Mosley leaves behind his wife Jean, who he had been married to since 1960.