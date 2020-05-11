Maya Hawke Admits Hollywood Royalty Parents Give Her ‘Massive Leg Up’
While filming for Stranger Things is currently on hold, fans of the Netflix Original sci-fi series will be eager to see Maya Hawke reprise her role as Robin, a headstrong queer teen working at the local ice cream parlour.
The 21-year-old has become a star in her own right in recent years, but she’s no stranger to the glitz and the glamour of Hollywood – thanks to her parents.
Maya is the daughter of A-listers Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke, and while there’s no doubt she’s an incredibly talented actor, she does acknowledge that their reputations in Hollywood played a part in her being able to land roles in the industry.
The Stranger Things star, who also appeared in Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, appeared on the cover of NYLON’s April edition, where she spoke about being aware of her own privilege.
She told the publication:
Oh god, I’m well aware that every part I get is somehow influenced by the history of who I am as a person and where I come from.
I’m a not-that-famous, not-that-successful young actress, but if I get cast in something, it will get PR.
Maya said she thinks it’s seen as attractive to producers because of the promotion her projects will receive, which has given her ‘a massive leg up’.
She also touched on being able to land an agent and a manager more easily than your average aspiring actor, explaining, ‘My upbringing plays a part in all these interactions, all those moments, all that reasoning.’
Maya continued:
I’m a dyslexic child of movie stars, like, white, moronic, kind of under-educated, oversaturated, you know, moron.
If I spent all my time worrying that someone’s going to think I don’t have the right to make music because I act in movies, or I don’t have the right to act in movies because my parents are famous… it’s just too boring. I will get the opportunities I get. I will try as hard as I can to be brilliant in them.
And if I suck enough, I’ll stop getting chances.
However, being the daughter of two stars doesn’t give her a green light to everything, Maya explained.
‘I don’t get the chance to suck more than five times,’ she said. ‘You know like, I’ll get five chances to suck, maybe. And if I suck at all five, then they’ll be done with me.’
