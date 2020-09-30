Mayor Who Died Two Weeks Ago Just Won Re-Election By A Landslide Euro News/YouTube/PA

A mayor from a village in southern Romania has been re-elected to office two weeks after his death.

Ion Aliman, of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), sadly passed from coronavirus earlier this month. Despite this, he received 64% of the vote in the village of Deveselu, a percentage which added up to an approximate three thousand votes.

According to local officials, Aliman’s name had already been printed on the voting ballots, and they wouldn’t have been legally allowed to remove his name so late into the mayoral election.

Residents of Deveselu turned out to pay tribute the late mayor:

Aliman didn’t have an opponent as he had previously pledged to switch political parties and run as a Liberal Party candidate instead. However, he ended up changing his mind, leaving the Liberals without any time to choose another candidate.

After his death, the PSD continued campaigning for Aliman, driving around Deveselu on election day with their cars bearing his image and the message, ‘Vote Aliman, he is our mayor!’

A local villager told Romanian publication Adevărul:

Yes, we elected a dead man. If we hadn’t, a do-nothing politician would have won.

Footage has been shared online that shows many of Aliman’s supporters gathering by his graveside on election day to celebrate his victory. Incidentally, this day also coincided with what would have been Aliman’s 57th birthday.

Bucharest PA

One Deveselu resident told television station ProTV, as per Reuters:

He was a real mayor to us. He took the side of the village, respected all the laws. I don’t think we will see a mayor like him again.

Former naval officer Aliman died in a hospital in the Romanian capital of Bucharest on September 17. New elections will reportedly now be held in the months to come, once both parties select their new candidates.

The posthumous victory has sparked some hope among PSD members. During elections, the left-leaning party lost several city and council seats throughout the country to the centre-right USR-PLUS alliance, as well as to the centrist Liberal government (PNL).

Bizarrely, this isn’t the first time a Romanian candidate has been elected after their death. In 2008, mayor of Voinesti Neculai Ivascu was re-elected after he had already passed away from liver disease, BBC News reports. Election officials later declared his Liberal rival, Gheorghe Dobrescu, to be the winner, sparking some criticism.