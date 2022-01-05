McPlant Burger Aimed At ‘Flexitarians’ Now Served In All UK McDonald’s
The McPlant burger is now available in every McDonald’s in the UK.
The juicy meat-free burger aimed at ‘flexitarians‘ was first trialled from September 29, 2021, in 10 restaurants, and then launched at 250 of the fast-food chain’s eateries on October 13.
From today, January 5, 2022, the perfected plant patty – co-developed with meat substitute company Beyond Meat – is now a permanent fixture on the menu of all McDonald’s restaurants.
The research and development for the McPlant burger took McDonald’s UK and Ireland three years, and it is described as having been designed ‘with taste and quality top-of-mind’.
The ‘flexitarian’ burger not only features a Beyond Meat patty guaranteed to even make meat-eaters drool, but a replica of McDonald’s iconic cheese slices in the form of vegan cheese based on pea protein.
To top it all off, it even features a brand-new vegan sandwich sauce, as well as mustard, ketchup, fresh onion, pickles, lettuce, and tomato, all encased in a vegan sesame bun.
Michelle Graham-Clare, chief marketing officer for McDonald’s UK and Ireland, said how ‘pleased’ the company is to have been able to launch the plant-based burger nationwide.
She said:
We saw a remarkable response to the trial period back in October and now McPlant is on the high-street, in retail parks and service stations all over the UK and Ireland so all of our customers will be able to try it.
We’re proud to once again be offering our customers more great-tasting options from McDonald’s. It’s our same iconic taste – but plant-based.
Since the burger’s roaring success and recent UK-wide release, the hashtag #McPlantIsEverywhere is set to be spread across social media, with celebrities such as British boxing world champion Lawrence Okolie taking to the ring for a photograph with the knock-out meal.
With its tantalising recreation of the texture and flavour of an actual meat burger, what are you waiting for?
In more good news for UK vegans and those attempting Veganuary, Burger King has become the first UK fast food chain to sell vegan nuggets.
The nuggets, which are made from pea and soy protein, have been certified by the Vegan Society and are an addition to the chain’s expanding vegan menu, which already includes the Vegan Royale burger.
The McPlant burger is now available across the UK, costs £3.59 at most stores, and totals £4.89 when purchased as a medium extra value meal.
