Medical Examiner Says Police Officers’ Actions Were Direct Cause Of George Floyd’s Death, Not Drugs

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 10 Apr 2021 13:38
Medical Examiner Says Police Officers' Actions Were Direct Cause Of George Floyd's Death, Not DrugsPA Images/Darnella Frazier/Facebook

The medical examiner who conducted George Floyd’s autopsy has said the police officers’ actions were the main cause of his death.

Hennepin County Medical Examiner Andrew Baker testified yesterday, April 9, in the ongoing murder trial of Derek Chauvin, saying the main cause of Floyd’s death was lack of oxygen, rather than drug use or heart complications.

Baker’s comments come after Floyd was found to have methamphetamine and fentanyl in his system.

PAPA Images

Despite this, Baker insisted this wasn’t the main cause of the 46-year-old’s death. Drugs being in his system is currently at the centre of Chauvin’s defence.

Baker also noted Floyd’s pre-existing heart conditions were ‘not the direct causes of his death’.

He said on the stand, as per Buzzfeed News, ‘That’s cardiopulmonary arrest complicating law enforcement subdual, restraint, and neck compression. That was my top line then. It would stay my top line now.’

The medical examiner further explained that, due to Floyd’s heart condition, the altercation with the four officers will have caused him stress that will have led to his heart beating faster and therefore needing more oxygen.

Baker then described the officers’ actions as having ‘tipped [Floyd] over the edge,’ given his heart condition.

PA PA Images
Baker isn’t alone in thinking this; Dr. Martin Tobin, who has been a pulmonary and critical care specialist for the past 40 years, also believes Floyd’s drug use and heart condition wasn’t the main cause of his death.

Speaking of Chauvin’s actions, Tobin said, ‘[Floyd] is jammed down against the street, so the street is playing a major role in preventing him from expanding his chest. He’s against a hard asphalt street, so the way they’re pushing down on his handcuffs combined with the street… it was almost to the effect that if a surgeon had gone in and removed the lung.’

while Bill Smock, a police surgeon familiar with fentanyl overdose cases, said: ‘We watch those videos, he’s breathing, he’s talking, he’s not snoring, he’s saying, ‘Please get off me, I can’t breathe.’ That is not a fentanyl overdose, that is someone begging to breathe.’

The former police officer’s trial began on March 29 and could continue throughout April.

If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677.

