Medicine Regulators Warn People With 'Significant' Allergies Shouldn't Take Pfizer Vaccine PA

Medicine regulators have warned that people with ‘significant’ allergies should not take the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID vaccine.

It’s thought that those significant allergies are only being advised to not take the vaccines on a ‘precautionary basis’, however.

The warning comes after the NHS stated that two members of staff who received the vaccine yesterday, December 8, have had an allergic reaction to it.

Despite their reaction to the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, it’s said the two are recovering well. According to reports, the two members of staff who had a reaction to the vaccine had a significant history of allergic reactions, to the extent that they carry an adrenaline injector.

As per Metro, Professor Stephen Powis, national medical director for the NHS in England, has said:

As is common with new vaccines the MHRA have advised on a precautionary basis that people with a significant history of allergic reactions do not receive this vaccination after two people with a history of significant allergic reactions responded adversely yesterday.

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has now given precautionary advice to NHS Trusts to not administer the vaccine to anyone with a history of serious allergic reactions to medicines, foods, or vaccines. However, it stressed that this isn’t uncommon in new vaccines.

Following the two reported allergic reactions to the vaccine, new advice given by the MHRA states, ‘Any person with a history of a significant allergic reaction to a vaccine, medicine or food (such as previous history of anaphylactoid reaction or those who have been advised to carry an adrenaline autoinjector) should not receive the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine’.

It continues, ‘Resuscitation facilities should be available at all times for all vaccinations. Vaccination should only be carried out in facilities where resuscitation measures are available’.

The members of staff who had a reaction to the vaccine are understood to have a ‘significant history’ of allergic reactions, and both carry an adrenaline auto injector with them.

The drug first began to be given to people yesterday, December 8, which saw 90-year-old Margret Keenan become the first person in the world to be given it.

The Coventry-based grandma said she felt ‘privileged’ to have been the first person to receive it, and has described the experience as an ‘early birthday present’ as she turns 91 next week.

A man named William Shakespeare (no, not the William Shakespeare), was the second person to be administered the vaccine at at University Hospital Coventry in Warwickshire, UK.