Megan Thee Stallion’s Debut Album Coming November 20
The original hot girl is about to drop her first album, and fans can’t wait.
Taking to Twitter last night, Megan Thee Stallion announced that the album, titled Good News, will be coming in a week’s time following a ‘rough year’.
Aside from a global pandemic, it has been a tumultuous year for the artist, who was shot twice in the foot in July.
‘I was shot in both of my feet. I had to get surgery to get the bullets taken out. It was super scary,’ the 25-year-old said during an Instagram Live at the time.
She has since penned an open letter, after alleging rapper Tory Lanez was the one who shot her. Lanez has been charged for the shooting and faces up to 22 years in prison.
In her letter, which was published in The New York Times she wrote:
I was recently the victim of an act of violence by a man. After a party, I was shot twice as I walked away from him. We were not in a relationship. Truthfully, I was shocked that I ended up in that place.
She said she had initially remained silent on the situation from fear of how it would be received by the public, which was later confirmed.
She explained:
Even as a victim, I have been met with skepticism and judgement. The way people have publicly questioned and debated whether I played a role in my own violent assault proves that my fears about discussing what happened were, unfortunately, warranted.
After Lanez was charged, several celebrities issued apologies to the female rapper, including 50 Cent, who had previously shared a meme mocking the shooting.
As well as discussing the incident, her letter addresses violence against women, specifically Black women.
She wrote:
The issue is even more intense for Black women, who struggle against stereotypes and are seen as angry or threatening when we try to stand up for ourselves and our sisters. There’s not much room for passionate advocacy if you are a Black woman.
And it’s ridiculous that some people think the simple phrase ‘Protect Black women’ is controversial. We deserve to be protected as human beings.
While Good News is now available for pre-order, there is no tracklist yet. But, the Savage hitmaker did hint at a collaboration with City Girls earlier this year when asked by a fan.
Megan rose to fame last year with her mixtapes Big Ole Freak and Fever. Later that year, she collaborated with Nicki Minaj on Hot Girl Summer.
It’s about women and men being unapologetically them, just having a good-ass time, hyping up their friends, doing you.
Megan fans can pre-order Good News here.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Most Read StoriesMost Read
Topics: News, Megan Thee Stallion, Music, Now